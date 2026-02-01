Expand / Collapse search
Body found in water near Jungle Prada de Narváez Park in St. Pete: PCSO

Published  February 1, 2026 12:59pm EST
The Brief

    • A death investigation is underway after a man's dead body was found in the water in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
    • PCSO says deputies are at the scene near Park Street North and Elbow Lane, in the area of Jungle Prada de Narváez Park.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the water Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

According to PCSO, deputies are at the scene near Park Street North and Elbow Lane, in the area of Jungle Prada de Narváez Park.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not provided any further information at this time.

This is developing story, check back for updates as more information is released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

St. Petersburg