Body found in water near Jungle Prada de Narváez Park in St. Pete: PCSO
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in the water Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
According to PCSO, deputies are at the scene near Park Street North and Elbow Lane, in the area of Jungle Prada de Narváez Park.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not provided any further information at this time.
This is developing story, check back for updates as more information is released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.