Tampa ‘super speeder’ accused of going over 120 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

A Tampa driver was arrested after troopers say he was going more than 120 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says a trooper in an unmarked patrol vehicle saw Tan Nguyen, 35, speeding on the bridge.

The trooper clocked Nguyen’s speed at 123 mph in a 55-mph zone as the vehicle passed.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Nguyen faces a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, under Florida's "super speeder" law. He has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

FHP did not say why Nguyen was speeding.