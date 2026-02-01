Tampa ‘super speeder’ accused of going over 120 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa driver was arrested after troopers say he was going more than 120 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says a trooper in an unmarked patrol vehicle saw Tan Nguyen, 35, speeding on the bridge.
The trooper clocked Nguyen’s speed at 123 mph in a 55-mph zone as the vehicle passed.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Nguyen faces a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, under Florida's "super speeder" law. He has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.
What we don't know:
FHP did not say why Nguyen was speeding.
