Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Inland Pasco County

Tampa ‘super speeder’ accused of going over 120 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

By
Published  February 1, 2026 4:38pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A man is behind bars after troopers say he was going more than 120 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • FHP says a trooper clocked Nguyen’s speed at 123 mph in a 55-mph zone as the vehicle passed.
    • Nguyen was booked on a charge of dangerous excessive speeding. He has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa driver was arrested after troopers say he was going more than 120 mph on the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says a trooper in an unmarked patrol vehicle saw Tan Nguyen, 35, speeding on the bridge.

MORE NEWS: Lakeland mobile home fire leaves 1 dead: PCFR

The trooper clocked Nguyen’s speed at 123 mph in a 55-mph zone as the vehicle passed.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Nguyen faces a charge of dangerous excessive speeding, under Florida's "super speeder" law. He has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

FHP did not say why Nguyen was speeding.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

TampaCrime and Public Safety