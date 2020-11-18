USF vs. Navy game postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases, AAC says

This week's University of South Florida's football game is one of two American Athletic Conference games that were postponed due to positive coronavirus cases.

"The Houston at SMU and Navy at USF games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases with Houston and USF and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes," the conference said in a statement Wednesday.

New dates have not been set, but AAC officials said they are considering a "number of options."

The Navy-USF game was set for Nov. 21 at Raymond James Stadium.

Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly released the following statement:

"We are disappointed that we will be unable to play Navy this week," Kelly said. "Our student-athletes are continuing to work hard with energy and enthusiasm, and look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better each week. However, all our decisions start with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our first priority and we reached a point this week where the decision was clear that it was in their best interest to postpone this week's game."

