USF welcomes Miami to Raymond James Stadium this weekend

Another week for the University of South Florida football team means another opportunity to grab the attention of football fans around the country.

"It's a top 10 team coming into our place early in the season. It's going to determine a lot of things moving forward," Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said during his weekly press conference.

Saturday's meeting with the eighth-ranked Miami Hurricanes at home, however, represents more than just an opportunity for the Bulls, because, for some players on the roster, this game means even more.

"[Miami] is the place you want to go when you are down there," said outside linebacker Jason Vaughn.

A Miami native, Vaughn grew up idolizing the Hurricanes. He recalled watching the ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries on the school's championship years before every Pop Warner football game growing up.

Most of all, Vaughn thought he, too, would one day get to run out of a tunnel wearing Miami's U on the side of his helmet.

"When I started watching them, I started falling in love and wanted to emulate my game and be one of those guys," Vaughn recalled.

Now in his sixth season with the Bulls, Vaughn finally gets to suit up against – not for – the team he grew up watching. But, he isn't the only one.

For many with ties to Miami – or the Miami program – this game has a personal meaning to it.

"Obviously, it's an in-state team," said Golesh. "A lot of our guys know those guys. I think it's personal for a lot of guys in a positive way."

With Saturday's matchup against the Canes stirring up emotions from the past for a few Bulls, Golesh is fine with his players tapping into those emotions on the field, too.

"We talk a lot about having emotional intelligence," said Golesh. "You've got to play with emotion, but you can't play emotionally."

Whether that emotion delivers the Bulls and Golesh their signature win remains to be seen. But for Vaughn, he is happy enough to get his chance to play against the Canes rather than play for them.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I feel like I'm blessed to be right where I'm standing," he said.

After all, this game is just business. But this time, it's personal, too.



