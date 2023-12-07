USF women's hoops hopes to lend a helping hand to Tampa Bay animal shelters

If dogs are truly man's best friend, the University of South Florida's head women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez has a whole pack of friends at home.

"It's great to come home after a tough practice, a good win, a tough loss, and see them waiting for me at the door," Fernandez said.

What started with the adoption of a dog named Buster 14 years ago, however, quickly turned into – at one time – eight rescued shelter dogs finding a "furever" home inside the Fernandez household.

"We have three huskies, as well," Fernandez explained. "One of our daughters, who lives in Arizona, even came back from Thailand with a rescue."

Through their experiences with their own shelter dogs came a new passion for the Bulls head coach and his wife, Tonya.

"I think it started back when I was a little girl," Tonya explained. "I always brought home the stray animals. So, I think the passion and the love has been there for so long."

That love for shelter pets has now brought the Fernandez's the opportunity to help even more four-legged friends. Sunday, Jose and the Bulls will host a Dog Rescue Awareness night when the Bulls tip-off against Gardner-Webb.

"It's going to be special. Because ultimately, this is something we're very passionate about," Jose said. "People love animals and they love dogs."

During Sunday's game, USF will be hosting shelters who will have adoptable dogs on hand. Shelters will also be accepting donations along with food, toys and treats.

"Ultimately, this is saving lives," Tonya said. "And it's not just adopting a dog. You can foster a dog, donate time or you can donate money."

It is a special opportunity for the Fernandez family and the Bulls to help others build the same special bond with man's best friend.

"They fill our home with love," the Bulls head coach said.

Now, they are trying to share and spread that love with Bulls fans everywhere.