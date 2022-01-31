UT Spartans baseball ready to open the season ranked No.1

The University of Tampa Spartans open the 2022 season ranked No.1 in the nation in Division II baseball, but with a bitter taste in their mouths after losing in the Division II semi-finals last June.

"The reality is we got beat by a left-hander that hadn't lost a game in his college career," said Joe Urso heading into his 22nd season as the Spartans head coach. "The guys did a great job battling through a COVID year, a shortened season for us and almost brought us another title."

The Spartans came up two wins shy last year of adding another title to their championship to the trophy case. That would have given them nine titles tying the NCAA Division II record held by their biggest rivals Florida Southern.

"It's very important to try to be the best at whatever you're doing," said Urso. "If we're able to get number nine, it will mean a lot to me."

The Spartans are returning the core of their team with 8 starting position players and 3 of their 4 top pitchers, but Urso has also brought in some additional talent. Adding 9 DI players as well as former Jesuit and Eckerd College standout Drew Martin.

"My high school coaches went here, played here, our [athletic director] at Jesuit was also a coach here," said Martin. "It just kind of made since to come here. You can beat the culture and the weather. Everything else going along with this team and Coach Urso and what he's done."

The COVID-19 pandemic is allowing an addition year of eligibility. Drew Ehrhard is one of four graduate students that brings plenty of production and experience.

"I think the offense is awesome," said Ehrhard. "Obviously the chemistry is there. We've got a really good group of guys. A lot of guys came back. We lost a few big pieces, especially personality wise, but brought in some good personality guys. It's a good group and I'm really excited."