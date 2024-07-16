UT Spartans Women's Lacrosse team basking in national championship glory

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

This summer has been a season of celebration for the Spartans Women's Lacrosse coach Kelly Gallagher. She is basking in the glory of her first national title and the rewards that come with it.

Gallagher and her staff also earned the Division II staff of the year honors.

"Just kind of a whirlwind to be able to go win the national championship in Winter Park with all our friends and family there," Gallagher told FOX 13 Sports. "Have a short bus ride home and continue to have accolades."

The Spartans crowning moment has garnered national attention and interest. The Spartans summer lacrosse camps are full with recruits that are looking to become the next Spartan stars.

"Now we're seeing a more competitive caliber athlete that's reached out both in the '26 and '27 class," Gallagher said. "We're excited to get to know them and bring them down and see if they can handle the heat."

Of the 30 high school campers that have come to the University of Tampa Prospects Camp, a majority are from outside the Sunshine State. It's a strong reflection of the reputation the Spartans program has across the country.

Tessa Walls came from Pennsylvania wanting to see what makes this Spartan's program special.

"It's beautiful here," Walls said. "I love the heat. I love the coaches. I love the campus. It's just amazing."

Being national champs doesn't hurt either.

"Oh, yeah, I love that too," she added.

Bella Avila was part of the national championship team and came from Ohio for the Spartans summer camp. It's the reason she committed to UT.

"Oh, yeah definitely," Avila said. "Once you see the campus and you come down here. You just fall in love immediately. Yeah, this is more me. It's beautiful down here. It's sunny."

About 80% of the Spartans national championship team attended UT's summer camp and this next generation of recruits are hoping they'll be part of another run at a national title.

