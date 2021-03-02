Will Bishop McLaughlin's basketball team make it from worst to first?

There’s a lot to cheer about with Bishop McLaughlin’s basketball team.

The Hurricanes have had a complete transformation, going from worst to first. From just two wins a year ago to 21 this season and a trip to the school's first Final 4, where the Hurricanes are set to play Jacksonville's Andrew Jackson Thursday at 2 p.m. in Lakeland.

"We came here to make a change," said junior guard Anthony Davis Jr. "We won just two games last year and now 21, big props to everybody."

"Some of us already played together in the past," said junior forward Dillion Mitchell. "So coming together as one, just talking and hooping it all just came together great."

The Hurricanes team is made up of talented kids that have come in from different high schools, lead by head coach Derrick Sharp, a former University of South Florida standout who has quickly turned them into winners.

"They all love each other," said Derrick Sharp. "They all have great character. I think that's what separates us from a lot of different teams. They all genuinely love each other."

Bishop McLaughlin's starting five all are Division I talent. Most already have D-I offers.

One of the most amazing things about the Hurricanes is that they all will be back next year. There's not a senior on the team.

"No seniors," said junior guard Emmanuel Sharp. "You know we're going to be back next year doing even better things. It's crazy to see how far we've come and we are going to have the exact same team next year."

Right now, the Hurricanes are focused on the present -- two wins away from what would be the school's first state title in any sport.

"They love to win," said Derek Sharp. "That's what it's about. It's about winning. No egos. Everybody understands their role. Everybody plays their role and it's been fun."