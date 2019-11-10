Winston throws for 358 yards as Bucs beat Cardinals 30-27

article

Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a 30-27 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive Winston put together after the Bucs (3-6) ended Kyler Murray's NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

Barber's TD with less than two minutes left was set up by a booth review that determined Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson committed pass interference against Mike Evans in the end zone, giving Tampa Bay a first down at the Arizona 1.

Murray threw for 324 yards and three TDs to Christian Kirk, whose 15-yard scoring reception put the Cardinals up 27-23 midway through the fourth quarter. Kirk also scored on receptions of 33 and 69 yards and finished with six catches for 138 yards.

Murray, the first overall pick in this year's draft, set the rookie record for most pass attempts without an interception on an 11-yard completion to Larry Fitzgerald, moving ahead of Derek Carr (2014) and Dak Prescott (2016) who both had streaks of 176 consecutive passes without an interception in their first seasons.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner hadn't thrown an interception since Sept. 29, a span of six games in which the Cardinals (3-6-1) have gone 3-3.

Arizona also hurt its chances by losing a fumble for the first time all season and a huge second-half drop by tight end Maxx Williams that cost the Cardinals a sure touchdown early in the third quarter.

Winston, meanwhile, overcame throwing two interceptions — one of which led to a field goal — with a 10-yard TD pass to O.J. Howard and leading 60-yard drive that Ronald Jones finished with a 7-yard scoring run.

INJURIES

Cardinals: RT Justin Murray (knee) was inactive. Justin Pugh shifted from LG to RT, with OL Mason Cole starting at LG. ... CB Patrick Peterson left the game in the fourth quarter with a calf injury and did not return.

Buccaneers: Played without injured starters CB Carlton Davis III (hip) and OLB Carl Nassib (groin), who were replaced by rookie CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, who made his first start since returning from a neck injury suffered in an offseason car accident.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: at 49ers on Sunday.

Buccaneers: Remain home vs. Saints on Sunday.