Women’s World Cup: Marta and the Brazilian squad take on France’s Les Bleues | July 29, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: Brazilian legend Marta and the rest of A Seleção say "bonjour" to the French – and hope to punch their ticket to the round of 16.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup only on FOX and FS1.

Women’s World Cup matches on July 29, 2023

Day 10 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup features three matches.



For details on the results of concluded matches, scroll down to the ‘Soccer spoilers’ section.

Match spotlight: France vs. Brazil

Brazil comes into the Cup as an experienced squad with a hefty jolt of freshness, courtesy of legendary Swedish coach Pia Sundhage. She’s been working with them for the last four years, and per FIFA, that’s resulted in a team that’s capable of "adapting their tactics to suit the occasion, a versatility they have developed in preparation for the most important tournament of them all."

And that flexibility has served them well, as when A Seleção won the Copa America in 2022, or when they took the victorious Brits to a shoot-out finish in the UEFA Women’s EURO. With Marta in fighting shape, they’re all but guaranteed to put on a show, as they did in their dazzling opener against Panama – and as a bonus, she’ll be joined on the pitch by Ary Borges, the current frontrunner for the Golden Boot, Ary Borges.

As for Les Bleues, one of the world’s top-ranked teams (4th) had a disappointing opening in their pursuit of the Cup – their bout against Jamaica (ranked 43rd) ended in a hard-fought scoreless draw. And they’ll be without superstar defender Wendie Renard. Still, the French roster has depth. This is likely to be an entertaining and fiercely competitive match.

RELATED: 8 teams that could stop USWNT from three-peating at 2023 World Cup

Players to watch on July 29, 2023

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius, striker

"I always say that one of my best defenders is our center forward," FIFA quotes coach Peter Gerhardsson as saying of this versatile Arsenal star. The player soccer’s governing body calls "the most potent attacker in Sweden’s senior side" has dealt with some injuries of late, but "iif she can arrive at the Women’s World Cup fit and firing, Sweden’s opponents are all but certain to suffer the consequences."

LE HAVRE, FRANCE - JUNE 23: Marta of Brazil reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between France and Brazil at Stade Oceane on June 23, 2019 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Brazil: Marta, forward

Legendary Brazilian footballer Marta (one name only, like Beyoncé or Cher) is making her sixth Women’s World Cup appearance in 2023. Like Megan Rapinoe, she’s announced that the 2023 Cup will be her last. She has yet to win it all for Brazil, however, and that sets the stage for a Lionel Messi-esque storybook triumph. That Cup will be the main thing she’s hunting in this tournament – but don’t be surprised if she manages to smash a few records along the way.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

RELATED: Who could be the breakout star for this young, talented USWNT squad?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

How does the elimination round work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! As with the men’s World Cup, it’s a wee bit complicated. The 32 qualifying teams have been split into eight groups, each assigned a letter (A-H). In the first round, the groups compete against each other: each "side" (team) will participate in three in-group matches. A win is worth three points, a draw worth one point and a loss is worth (you guessed it) zero points.

At the end of the round, the top two teams (as determined by point total) in each group proceed to the knockout round. That’s 16 teams total.

RELATED: 2023 Women's World Cup betting primer: How to bet on soccer

When does Team USA play next?

After their July 27 draw with the Netherlands, Alex Morgan, Lindsay Horan and company will square off against Portugal on August 1.

Soccer spoilers: today's results

Sweden vs. Italy: After leaving it to the last minute against South Africa, Sweden left nothing to chance in a 5-0 win over Italy which sealed its place in the knockout rounds of the Women’s World Cup. Sweden relied on Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner to salvage a 2-1 win from a sub-par performance in its opener against South Africa. Ilestedt was Sweden's first scorer Saturday, this time in the 39th, and her glancing header from a corner sparked a flood of four Swedish goals in 11 minutes on either side of halftime. Her second goal came in the 50th and was a mirror image of the first.

France vs. Brazil: Veterans Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard have revived France’s Women’s World Cup hopes with a goal each in a 2-1 win over Brazil to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F. Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal to extend her national record with an emphatic header in the 17th minute that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance. Debinha equalized in the 58th, finishing off a quick passing movement into the area, controlling the ball with the outside of her leg then firing in a right-footed shot. Renard, who doubtful to start after picking an injury in the opening game against Jamaica, clinched the win in the 83rd with a powerful header.

Panama vs. Jamaica: Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.

Swaby, who grew up in West Hartford, Conn., and played for Boston College, knocked in a header off Trudi Carter’s corner kick to clinch a win that moved the Jamaicans into a surprising share of top spot in Group F with France.

The Reggae Girlz were without captain and leading scorer Khadija Shaw, who received a red card in second-half stoppage time of the team’s opening 0-0 draw against France.

Born to a Jamaican father, Allyson and her younger sister Chantelle both are starting in their second Women’s World Cup.

Watch this space!

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup only on FOX and FS1.