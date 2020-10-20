World Series pitchers: Glasnow, Snell to start first 2 games for Rays

Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw.

Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Rays in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Glasnow, a 27-year-old right-hander, was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four postseason starts. His fastball averaged nearly 98 mph this season.

Snell, a 27-year-old left-hander who won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.

Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, was 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA during the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA in four postseason starts, leaving him with an 11-12 record and 4.31 ERA in his postseason career, including 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in four World Series starts and a relief appearance in Game 7 in 2017.

Los Angeles did not announce a Game 2 starter. The Dodgers must decide whether to start current ace Walker Buehler on three days’ rest or to have him pitch Game 3 on Friday with extra rest.