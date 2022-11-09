Florida Publix announce store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures.

As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the coast from Titusville to Jupiter – including one near Lake Okeechobee – will close during the afternoon and are expected to reopen Thursday.

No store closures have been announced for Publix locations in the Bay Area.

Check your county's status: Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area

To see the full map and list, and check the Publix store closest to you, visit the Publix store closures website by clicking here.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the east coast. Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Florida's east coast beginning Wednesday evening, and tropical storm conditions have already begun there.

Forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the west coast of Florida later Wednesday evening.

Nicole is a very large storm, so regardless of its strength as it approaches Florida and the southeastern U.S., the threat of heavy rain and flooding will extend all the way to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.