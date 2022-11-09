Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
4
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Florida Publix announce store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:01AM
Publix
FOX 13 News

Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way

Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says whether Tropical Storm Nicole becomes a hurricane - or not - the forecast for the Tampa Bay area will not change much. The region is anticipating tropical storm-force winds. Winds will gust between 35-45 mph, with some higher gusts inland. There could be between 2 to 4 inches of rain. By Thursday morning, it will be a windy, rainy mess based on the current forecast path.

With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures.

As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the coast from Titusville to Jupiter – including one near Lake Okeechobee – will close during the afternoon and are expected to reopen Thursday.

No store closures have been announced for Publix locations in the Bay Area.

Check your county's status: Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area

To see the full map and list, and check the Publix store closest to you, visit the Publix store closures website by clicking here.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the east coast. Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Florida's east coast beginning Wednesday evening, and tropical storm conditions have already begun there.

Forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the west coast of Florida later Wednesday evening.

Nicole is a very large storm, so regardless of its strength as it approaches Florida and the southeastern U.S., the threat of heavy rain and flooding will extend all the way to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.