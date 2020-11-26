Forecast: Coldest weather so far this season arrives next week

If you enjoy cool weather, you can be extra grateful this Thanksgiving. The first big cold front of the season is just days away.

This holiday week will wrap up with gorgeous seasonable weather, and there will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend. But rain arrives on Monday ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 40s and even the 30s in parts of Florida.

“Watch what happens by Monday afternoon,” FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. “The front is through -- it may bring some rumbles of thunder with it as well -- then it turns much, much cooler.”

The front will bring the coldest weather so far this season. High temperatures in Tampa will not make it out of the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the morning low in Tampa will be 48 on Wednesday.

The northern Bay Area will naturally be even colder, with lows in the low 40s.

“We’ll all be bundling up Wednesday morning,” Osterberg added.