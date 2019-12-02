Forecast: Overnight lows in the 40s and even some 30s

The coldest air so far this season is headed for Florida this evening. Temperatures across most of the Tampa Bay area will dip into the 40s, with even some 30s to the north.

FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber says it’s all thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight, bringing some brief, but heavy rain as it passed.

“By late tonight, the winds will die down, the skies will clear out, and it’s going to be a chilly night,” Jim warned.

Even though it will be sunny, temperatures in the Tampa area will bottom out at about 46, though it will be slightly warmer along the coast. But Brooksville could go as low as 37, and inland counties could see similar lows.

Temperatures will still struggle to top 60 on Tuesday.

“Another chilly night Tuesday heading into Wednesday. Not quite as cold, but still chilly,” Jim added.

Temperatures will return to normal towards the end of the week.