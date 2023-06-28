Heat Advisory issued across Tampa Bay area

Tampa Bay area residents are urged to avoid the heat and drink plenty of water as the region swelters under a Heat Advisory.

The Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, lasts until 6 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said more heat is on the way in the days ahead as a dome of high pressure builds over the state, pushing temperatures into the mid-90s, with "feels-like" temperatures, or the heat index, racing above 100 degrees.

At noon on Wednesday, the temperature in Tampa was 88 degrees, with a heat index of 100. Brandon, in Hillsborough County was 89 at noon, but felt like 105. Bradenton, in Manatee County, was 91 degrees at noon with a heat index of a whopping 113 degrees.

The Florida Department of Health says the excessive heat increases the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies. It recommends staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoiding caffeine or alcohol, which can lead to dehydration.

To stay cool, the department recommends spending as much time in air-conditioned environments as possible. If you're outside, avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun, wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Hats and sunscreen are also recommended.

Those who must work outside are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade.

Officials are also reminding people to never leave children, vulnerable individuals or pets in unattended cars. The temperatures inside a parked car rise rapidly, even with the windows open.

The two big power companies in the area, TECO and Duke Energy, say things are running smoothly along the grid, although electricity usage is up as more people stay inside their air-conditioned homes. Both companies recommend checking the filter in your a/c unit and replacing if it's dirty.

A dirty filter makes the unit work harder causing it to use more electricity. Duke Energy recommends setting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. TECO recommends setting it at 76 degrees.

To help your home stay cool, block out the sun by closing blinds, drapes and curtains. Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise which pushes the cool air down – and only use fans in rooms that are occupied, otherwise, you're wasting energy.

Turn off unnecessary lights, because they heat up a room. Avoid using your stove or oven. Instead, grill outdoors or prepare meals that don't require cooking.

The FOX 13 forecast shows low chances of rain through Saturday, with highs in mid-90s, and nighttime lows around 80. Rain chances increase early next week with temperatures only slightly lower.

MONITOR THE TEMPERATURES IN YOUR AREA