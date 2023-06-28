What to do if you’re caught in a rip current

Do you know how to get out of a potentially deadly rip current?

Rip currents have been confirmed to have caused the deaths of seven people in as many days in Panama City Beach.

On Tuesday, in nearby Destin, former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned as deadly tides continue to wreak havoc on Florida’s Panhandle beaches.

While the risk at Panama City Beach remains high, the latest National Weather Service rip tide maps show moderate risk throughout much of the rest of the Florida panhandle and on the east coast from the state line down through West Palm Beach.

Florida map with rip current risk.

Check the latest rip current risk here.

Rip current conditions can change quickly and the signs of danger aren’t always obvious when standing on the beach or in the surf. It’s important to check current conditions and to understand how to escape a rip current if you or a loved one ends up caught in one.

Here are the Do's and Don’ts of rip currents:

Don’t panic. You won’t be sucked underwater. Yell to people on shore and wave your arms to signal that you need help.

Do not try to swim directly back to shore. Even the strongest swimmers cannot overpower a rip tide. Swimming against the tide will lead to fatigue and drowning.

Escape the rip current by swimming parallel to the beach.

Side-by-side images of rip currents.

If you cannot escape from the tide, tread water or float. The rip current will eventually end and release you from its grip. Hang tight and allow professionals to rescue you.

If you witness someone caught in a rip current: get professional help. Call 911 and try to find a trained lifeguard or emergency responder.

Unfortunately, rip tides frequently claim the lives of multiple people when untrained parents or good Samaritans attempt a rescue.