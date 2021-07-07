Thousands without power as Elsa brings gusting winds, heavy rain overnight

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from WED 1:35 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County

Thousands without power as Elsa brings gusting winds, heavy rain overnight

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Elsa forecast Tuesday 11 p.m. update

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto shows the latest images of Elsa, with rainfall projections and windspeeds as the storm drops heavy rain across Central Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Elsa brought some of its heaviest rain and wind during the early morning hours Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands of customers across the Bay Area. 

In Hillsborough County, Tampa Electric Company showed more than 11,000 customers without power. TECO's outage map showed nearly 6,000 without power near Thonotosassa and another 3,000 without power in South Tampa.

In Pinellas County, Duke Energy's outage map showed more than 2,000 without power.

MORE: Weakening Hurricane Elsa spins past Tampa Bay; ‘rainy, windy night’ still in store

In Polk County, Lakeland Electric Company showed more than 18 outages as of 3:15 a.m.

Across the several Bay Area counties receiving power service from Florida Power & Light, about 200 without power in DeSoto County, roughly 690 customers were in the dark in Sarasota County. More than 1,500 were without power in Manatee County.