Thousands without power as Elsa brings gusting winds, heavy rain overnight

Hurricane Elsa brought some of its heaviest rain and wind during the early morning hours Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands of customers across the Bay Area.

In Hillsborough County, Tampa Electric Company showed more than 11,000 customers without power. TECO's outage map showed nearly 6,000 without power near Thonotosassa and another 3,000 without power in South Tampa.

In Pinellas County, Duke Energy's outage map showed more than 2,000 without power.

In Polk County, Lakeland Electric Company showed more than 18 outages as of 3:15 a.m.

Across the several Bay Area counties receiving power service from Florida Power & Light, about 200 without power in DeSoto County, roughly 690 customers were in the dark in Sarasota County. More than 1,500 were without power in Manatee County.