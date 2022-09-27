Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm; Tampa Bay will begin feeling impacts Wednesday

Hurricane Ian has grown stronger and became a major storm early Tuesday morning. The Category 3 hurricane made landfall in western Cuba. It will enter the Gulf's warmer waters Tuesday and face wind shear, slowing its movement as it inches closer to the Tampa Bay area.

The 5 a.m. forecast track shifted east, but the impacts on the Tampa Bay area remain the same. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg described the likely impacts as a "massive water event" for the region.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for Polk, Hardee, Desoto, Highlands, Citrus, Sumter, Hernando, and Pasco counties.

Much of Florida remains in the forecast cone, with the storm tracking closer to Tampa Bay as forecasting becomes clearer. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

"Even if it took the western side of this cone…we’re still going to have significant impacts," said Osterberg. "Even if it took a right turn, and headed into Sarasota or Fort Myers, we’re still going to have significant impacts. What I’m trying to tell you is, we’re past the point where we can look from model run to model run, and think it’s going to change because it’s really not going to change."

Hurricane Ian 4:30 a.m. track on Sept. 27, 2022

Ian will continue to intensify as it heads over the Gulf and comes across wind shear, slowing its movement forward, and causing it to dump rain over the Tampa Bay area as it approaches the region. Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday, the storm barely moves, according to its current forecast path.

"If this thing stalls out or moves 4-5 mph, you can still get 10-15 inches of rain, easily," Osterberg said. "The problem is you have a south wind. Now you’re pouring in all this salt water. You got a 5-10 foot storm surge combined with 10 inches of rain. That’s a huge, huge issue because the water is not going to be able to drain out. You will not win the battle with water."

The most vulnerable areas will be Upper Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Bay.

For Tuesday, there is still time for last-minute preparations. Evacuation orders were already being issued for those in low-lying areas and several evacuation zones across the Tampa Bay area.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys later in the day and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Ian is forecast to approach Tampa Bay as a major hurricane.