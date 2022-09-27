Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm; Tampa Bay will begin feeling impacts Wednesday

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm; Tampa Bay will begin feeling impacts Wednesday

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 5:53AM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Ian: Forecast, track for September 27, 2022

FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg offers the latest on Hurricane Ian's path, strengthening forecast and likely impacts for the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian has grown stronger and became a major storm early Tuesday morning.  The Category 3 hurricane made landfall in western Cuba. It will enter the Gulf's warmer waters Tuesday and face wind shear, slowing its movement as it inches closer to the Tampa Bay area.

The 5 a.m. forecast track shifted east, but the impacts on the Tampa Bay area remain the same. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg described the likely impacts as a "massive water event" for the region. 

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. 

Tropical storm warnings were issued for Polk, Hardee, Desoto, Highlands, Citrus, Sumter, Hernando, and Pasco counties.

READ: How will Hurricane Ian impact the Tampa Bay area? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Much of Florida remains in the forecast cone, with the storm tracking closer to Tampa Bay as forecasting becomes clearer. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

"Even if it took the western side of this cone…we’re still going to have significant impacts," said Osterberg. "Even if it took a right turn, and headed into Sarasota or Fort Myers, we’re still going to have significant impacts. What I’m trying to tell you is, we’re past the point where we can look from model run to model run, and think it’s going to change because it’s really not going to change."

Photo: Hurricane Ian 4:30 a.m. track on Sept. 27, 2022

Ian will continue to intensify as it heads over the Gulf and comes across wind shear, slowing its movement forward, and causing it to dump rain over the Tampa Bay area as it approaches the region. Between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday, the storm barely moves, according to its current forecast path.

"If this thing stalls out or moves 4-5 mph, you can still get 10-15 inches of rain, easily," Osterberg said. "The problem is you have a south wind. Now you’re pouring in all this salt water. You got a 5-10 foot storm surge combined with 10 inches of rain. That’s a huge, huge issue because the water is not going to be able to drain out. You will not win the battle with water."

The most vulnerable areas will be Upper Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Bay. 

For Tuesday, there is still time for last-minute preparations. Evacuation orders were already being issued for those in low-lying areas and several evacuation zones across the Tampa Bay area.

Check your county's status: County by county: Tropical Storm Ian emergency information

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys later in the day and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Ian is forecast to approach Tampa Bay as a major hurricane.