Hurricane Ian Tracker: Here is what to expect across Tampa Bay, SW Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:40 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Ian Tracker: Here is what to expect across Tampa Bay, SW Florida

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 7:47AM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 status, hours before Florida landfall

Hurricane Ian is almost a Category 5 storm. It has reached a maximum sustained wind of 155 mph, just two mph shy of the Category 5 threshold.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is jogging closer to the southwest coast of Florida and will make landfall Wednesday.

Despite the track shifting, the massive storm's wind bands will still reach Tampa Bay. It extends past the east coast of the state and to the Atlantic Ocean. The strongest impacts will occur in southwest Florida, flipping those projections from Tampa Bay just over a day ago to the Punta Gorda area.

Photo: Hurricane Ian 7 a.m. track on September 28, 2022.

Hurricane Ian 7 a.m. track on September 28, 2022.

Ian is borderline a Category 5 storm as it closes in on the Gulf coast. Hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles outside the center of Ian. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 170 miles out.

Anticipated wind speeds at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anticipated wind speeds at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Anticipated wind speeds at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Anticipated wind speeds at midnight Thursday.

By Thursday morning, we will still have Category 1 in the middle of the state.

"It's all going to be gone by tomorrow – but it's going to be a long-duration event. Maybe 36 hours total," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "We're just going to have to deal with this for quite some time. I get it, you're antsy, you're sitting at home, and you probably got all your families together. Just relax. OK? Just relax."

The hardest-hit areas will be Venice and south of it. Inland, the winds will ramp up later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. Widespread power outages are also expected from Citrus County to Lee County.

You can monitor outages on each power company's website:

Widespread power outages are expected across Florida due to Hurricane Ian. (FOX Weather)

Highlands, Desoto, Hardee and Polk

The interior counties will experience hurricane-force winds of at least 75 mph.

There is the potential for isolated tornadoes.

"As these storms spin on shore, you get this little, quick spin-up tornadoes, and they happen so fast sometimes," Osterberg explained. "They drop, and they come back up before we can even tell you about that. So, be wary of them, especially right in the middle of the state – Polk County, Highlands County – later today."

Residents here should also prepare for localized flooding.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota

Gusts of at least 70 mph will be felt in these areas. The biggest storm surge will be south of Tampa Bay.

There could be 10-15 inches of rain with the potential for tornadoes.

"A couple of days ago, the track was ‘Hey, Tampa Bay is going to get 10-15 feet storm surge,'" Osterberg said. "Now the track to the south brings the same type of setup we had years ago with Charley."

Citrus, Hernando and Pasco

Very little surge is expected here. These three counties could experience wind gusts of over 40 mph with some heavy rain.

Plus, there is a possibility of a tornado.

Southwest Florida impacts

If landfall is made north of Fort Myers, a wall of water will track into its coastal areas.

"The biggest storm surge will come to the right of where it makes landfall. Say it makes landfall in Port Charlotte, then you're going to see this big wall of water coming up into the Fort Myers, Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, up into these rivers," Osterberg said. "That's going to be a problem."

Hurricane Ian storm surge projections

The forecast now calls for a storm surge of 12 to 16 feert from Englewood to Bonita Beach. 

Osterberg said many people are looking at the path and immediately think of Hurricane Charley in 2004.

"The hurricane wind field in Ian is almost three times larger than it was in Charley," Osterberg said. "The tropical storm force wind is almost 2.3 times large. It's a much bigger, much stronger, more energy storm. We're going to get more of an impact, especially our inland locations as well."