Tropical disturbance likely to strengthen; may approach Florida

Forecasters are watching two areas of interest in the Atlantic for potential tropical development, and one of the disturbances has a high chance to become the season's next named storm.

While neither area is an immediate concern, Invest 94L will need to be watched closely through the week as it moves across the northern Caribbean. It will be in the general vicinity of Florida by next weekend.

The NHC says it has a 70-percent chance to strengthen into a tropical system in the next two days.

Beyond increased rain chances for parts of the state it’s simply too early to speculate about any possible impacts. With land interaction, dry air, and some pockets of higher wind shear to contend with at times, this may simply be a slug of moisture as it approaches Florida.

"For now, we continue to keep a close eye on it and will keep you apprised of any development in the coming days," FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen said.

Invest 94L

The second area of interest is further east, and only has a 10-percenrt chance to develop in the next two days.

"Fred" is the next name on the list of 2021 tropical storm names.