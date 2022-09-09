Polk County opens sandbag sites with heavy rain expected for the next few days
MULBERRY, Fla. - With more storms expected to sweep over the Bay Area, officials in Polk County are getting residents ready by opening sandbag sites.
The sites opened Friday and will remain available through Wednesday, Sept. 14.
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367
- Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
"Areas of the county are extremely wet, which prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to release an Emergency Final Order in response to high rainfall and anticipated flooding in the North Winter Haven Chain of Lakes area," according to a news release from Polk County Government.
READ: Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. County officials are encouraging those who live in flood-prone areas to pick up sandbags.