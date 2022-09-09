Polk County opens sandbag sites with heavy rain expected for the next few days

With more storms expected to sweep over the Bay Area, officials in Polk County are getting residents ready by opening sandbag sites.

The sites opened Friday and will remain available through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana Park - corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

"Areas of the county are extremely wet, which prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to release an Emergency Final Order in response to high rainfall and anticipated flooding in the North Winter Haven Chain of Lakes area," according to a news release from Polk County Government.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household. County officials are encouraging those who live in flood-prone areas to pick up sandbags.