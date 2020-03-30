Tampa on track for driest March ever

A low chance of rain this week may be Tampa’s last chance to avoid recording its driest March ever.

So far this month, only a trace of rain has been recorded at the official rain gauge. That ties 2020 with 2006 and 1907 – the only other times that the city received only a trace of rain in March.

Tampa’s average rainfall in March is just over 3 inches.

A weak cold front will move through the state late Tuesday, offering a slight chance of rain but not much relief. After that, no significant rainfall is expected in the next few days.

“Our best chance of rain -- that’s about 30 percent -- will come early Wednesday morning,” FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber offered.

With the lack of rain, the risk of brushfires around the state is increasing. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire danger index has ranged from moderate to high across nearly the entire state over the last few days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this month is also on track to be Tampa’s third-warmest March on record.

“This has been a ridiculously hot month,” Weber added. “We’re at 6.3 degrees above the average. Nothing’s going change that here as we go through the next day or so.”

LINK: Full FOX 13 weather coverage