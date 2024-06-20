Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, NHC tracks 2 other storms

article

Tropical Storm Alberto has made landfall off the coast of Mexico on Thursday morning.

READ: Tropical Storm Alberto, first of 2024 hurricane season, forms over Gulf of Mexico

Alberto is one of three tropical systems the National Hurricane Center is tracking and became the first tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The storm carries maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and will present rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts to northeastern Mexico and along the coast of Texas.

Rainfall associated with this storm is expected to diminish across southern Texas on Thursday, but heavy rainfall should continue to impact Mexico throughout Thursday morning with totals of 5 to 10 inches expected. The NHC also forecast maximum rainfall totals around 20 inches across the higher terrain of some Mexican states.

Considerable flash and urban flooding are possible, as well as mudslides in areas of higher terrain in Mexico.

The NHC expects the tropical storm to dissipate soon after making its way inland on Thursday.

Elsewhere, about 250 miles east of the Bahamas, Invest 92L, a disorganized system of shower and thunderstorm activity, has a 30 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a 30 percent chance of formation through the next 7 days.

The NHC lists environmental conditions as only marginally conducive for any development due to nearby dry air.

Once Alberto moves out of the southwest Gulf of Mexico, another broad area of low pressure is forecast to form on Friday. The system is expected to form near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

The system could become a tropical depression over the Gulf this weekend while it moves slowly west-northward or northwestward, according to the NHC. It carries a near 10 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 50 percent chance of formation through the next 7 days.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News