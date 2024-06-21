Tracking the Tropics: Invest 92L approaches Florida, could become tropical depression

There are two areas of interest in the tropics on Friday, one off the east coast of Florida and another in the Gulf of Mexico.

Following the formation of the first tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Alberto, there are two tropical disturbances worth noting.

Invest 92L is becoming a little better organized, with a 50 percent chance of development over the next 2 days and a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

This area of low pressure will enhance the rain chances in Florida, especially in the northern parts of the state. The National Hurricane Center did not find a well-defined center in the system.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said even if this system becomes a tropical depression or tropical storm, you don't have anything to worry about other than enhanced rain chances.

In the SW Gulf of Mexico, near where Tropical Storm Alberto formed and eventually made landfall, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form.

According to Osterberg, conditions are conducive here for gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression next week.

The storm system has a 40 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 60 percent chance of development over the next 7 days.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News