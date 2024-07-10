Tracking the Tropics: New disturbance pops up off east coast of Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance that just recently popped up off Florida's east coast, as of Wednesday morning.

According to the NHC, the board trough of low pressure is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development of the system, and the NHC gives it a 10 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 10 percent chance of formation over the next week.

The system is expected to move inland over the southeastern U.S. sometime this weekend.