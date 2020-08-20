Tropical Depression 13 expected to become Laura soon; moving toward Florida

A low-pressure system in the Atlantic became Tropical Depression 13 late Wednesday and was expected to become the season's next named storm, Laura, sometime Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean.

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said Tropical Depression 13 appears to be heading in the general direction of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, but it's still too early in the tracking process to forecast specifics on the storm's path and intensity.

The National Weather Service's 5 p.m. Thursday advisory said TD 13 could grow into a hurricane, bringing some storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida this weekend and early next week.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"It should be noted that since the system is still lacking in organization, there could be some center reformations that result in some shifts in the track forecast," the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean on Thursday. The system is expected to pass over the Yucatan and then head into the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm.

"The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday, and watches could be required for a portion of that area tonight.the official NHC forecast noted.