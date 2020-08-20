As tropics heat up, Pasco activates sandbag stations

Pasco County is the first to make sandbags available to residents ahead of a possible brush with a hurricane next week.

Tropical Depression 13 is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, strengthening into a tropical storm or even a hurricane in the process.

While the forecast is still far from certain, Pasco is warning residents to be prepared for the possibility of storm surge, heavy rain, and flooding.

The county is activating three sandbag stations that will be open around the clock:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

Sand and bags are provided; residents must bring their own shovel. More instructions are available here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGzR2K5QdQQ.

Meanwhile, Pasco County Public Works is deploying pumps throughout the county ahead of the potential bad weather.

“If you live in a low-lying area, monitor the storm’s path closely and consider evacuating,” a county spokesperson warned.

PDF: Pasco County Disaster Preparedness Guide

