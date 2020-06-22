Tropical depression forms off East Coast; no threat to U.S.

article

The season's fourth tropical depression formed off the coast of the northeastern United States on Monday but it's not expected to have much of an impact.

Subtropical Depression Four had winds of 35 mph as of Monday afternoon as it spun a few hundred miles off the coast of New Jersey.

Forecasters say the system will continue to move on to the northeast, away from the United States. It may form into a subtropical storm before dissipating out at sea.

If its winds reach tropical storm strength of 39 mph, the fourth name on the 2020 season list is 'Dolly.'

Meanwhile, strong wind shear and Saharan dust are keeping the Caribbean free of any tropical activity.