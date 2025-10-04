Tropical development expected next week

The Brief Tropical development is expected next week. Early indications suggest an eventual turn away from the U.S. If a new tropical storm forms, the next name on our 2025 storm naming list would be "Jerry."



A tropical depression is possible by the middle of next week as the odds of development are at 60% and 10% in the next 48 hours.

Early indications suggest an eventual turn away from the U.S. but it's too early to know for sure, according to FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

Moderate wind shear over the western Atlantic will make it difficult for this spot to get organized.

Interestingly enough, this formed along the frontal boundary that stems from the remnants of Hurricane Imelda.

The combination of this low and a robust high-pressure system to its north will funnel deep tropical moisture into the east coast of Florida.

Many long-range weather models now show this system developing in the western tropical Atlantic next week.

This poses no immediate threat to the United States. Weather models would become significantly more dependable after a tropical storm or depression actually forms.

What's next:

If a new tropical storm forms, the next name on our 2025 storm naming list would be "Jerry."

