Tropical disturbance in Caribbean likely to become depression or storm

article

A tropical disturbance located south of Jamaica has a high chance of development in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"This disturbance is drenching, and I mean drenching, Jamaica right now," described FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

The NHC reports the disturbance could become a tropical depression or storm later Thursday or Friday.

"It’s going to start to drift to the north and the west, get into an area that’s a bit more favorable for development. It is expected to develop," Osterberg explained. "The Hurricane Center is giving this a 90% chance for development. It’s just a matter of where because where it develops is crucial as to where it heads from there."

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFOXHurricane.com

Tropical storm warnings for the Cayman Islands and watches for western Cuba could be issued later Thursday, according to the NHC.

"The computer models and just about every single one of them are really kind of all insisting that it’s heading up into the Gulf," Osterberg said, "and eventually perhaps into Louisiana by very early next week."

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is "Ida."

Meanwhile, two other tropical disturbances are being monitored in the Atlantic. According to the NHC, one has a 40% chance of developing while the other has a 20% of development.