Tropical Storm Barry strengthens off eastern Mexico bringing threats of life-threatening flooding, mudslides

Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Bay of Campeche off the eastern coast of Mexico on Sunday, and officials are warning people across the region of life-threatening flooding and mudslides from torrential rain moving into the area.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the system formerly known as Tropical Depression Two strengthened into a tropical storm when its maximum sustained winds reached 40 mph, officially becoming the second named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season .

The NHC said that Tropical Storm Berry has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located about 50 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico.

The system is moving off to the northwest at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Barry could intensify a bit more before reaching the eastern coast of Mexico later Sunday.

Rapid weakening is then expected after Barry makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to produce between 3 and 6 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches across the Mexican states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas through Monday.

That precipitation could lead to life-threatening flash flooding , as well as mudslides. Large swells and rip currents are also expected along beaches in the area.

Tropical storm conditions, especially in terms of wind gusts, are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area by Sunday afternoon.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.