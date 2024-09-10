Tropical Storm Francine likely to become hurricane Tuesday: NHC

Tropical Storm Francine is likely to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday before lashing against the Louisiana coast, experts say.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Francine presents a danger of life-threatening storm surge for portions of the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

READ: All Children's Hospital nurse returns to give back at hospital where she beat cancer

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Morgan City, with a hurricane watch in effect for more eastward portions of the Louisiana coast.

Impacts, including life-threatening hurricane-force winds, are expected to begin on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash flooding for Louisiana and Mississippi should last through Thursday, the NHC reported.

Elsewhere, the NHC is tracking two areas of interest that present chances of development in the Atlantic.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Invest 92-L, located over the central tropical Atlantic, could form into a tropical depression at some point, although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development. The NHC reports it has a 40 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 40 percent chance of development over the next week.

Behind that disturbance is a trough of low pressure expected to interact and merge with a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands over the next couple of days.

A tropical depression will likely form out of this area, the NHC reported, and it has a 30 percent chance of development through the next two days and a 70 percent chance of development in the next week.