Tropical wave expected to emerge off Africa's coast this weekend – Here's what we know

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off of Africa's coast this weekend, and as of Friday evening, it's the only disturbance forecasters are monitoring in the Atlantic.

What we know:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes said it could have a 30% chance of development by the middle of next week near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Currently, Rhodes said it's not a concern for Florida as it's still too early in the forecast process to speculate where it could go.

Dig deeper:

This comes with less than two weeks until the official peak of hurricane season, which is September 10, according to Rhodes. Despite not having much recent activity in the tropics, FOX 13 meteorologists said it's important not to let your guard down.

About 74% of the season's activity statistically lies ahead.

What's next:

The next name on the 2025 Hurricane Season name list is Gabrielle.