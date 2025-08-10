Tropical wave looking more robust off Africa's coastline

The Brief The tropical wave off Africa's coastline is looking more robust, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. It looks increasingly likely that this will stay out of the Caribbean Sea. The disturbance is over 3,000 miles away from our coastline and the U.S. will have over a week to monitor its progress.



The strong tropical wave (Invest 97L) off Africa's coastline is looking more robust and healthy as of Sunday afternoon, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.

Chances for development have continued, and they are now at 90% and 50% within the next two days.

A system this far out will have a large model spread on where it will go in the long term.

This system will be battling relatively cooler waters and Saharan dust over the next few days before entering a favorable environment for development north of the Lesser Antilles.

It looks increasingly likely that this will stay out of the Caribbean Sea.

FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes says that this is one of the strongest storm-signals that we have seen this season.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a tropical depression could form within the next day or two," Rhodes said.

What's next:

The disturbance is over 3,000 miles away from our coastline and the U.S. will have over a week to monitor its progress.

