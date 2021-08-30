Tropics remain active after Ida brings strong winds, flooding to Louisiana

As Ida weakens to a tropical storm Monday morning, Louisiana faces massive power outages while residents begin to survey the damage. Meanwhile, other parts of the tropics remain active.

Tropical Depression Ten will continue to meander in the Atlantic. It’s located over 700 miles away away from the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center says it could slowly strengthen later this week.

FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku says it could briefly get a name. It’s been battling wind shear and has been in no hurry to develop.

"Next name on the list will be Kate, reason being is we’ve had Julian over the weekend," he explained, "but we’ll say, ‘Hi’ and ‘Goodbye’ to this one. [Julian] developed [Sunday] and is now post-tropical as it moves into cooler waters."

The NHC said it will stop issuing advisories for Julian starting Monday morning.

In addition, there is one area in the central Caribbean that has a low chance of developing.

"The other one rolling off the coast of Africa has an 80% chance of developing," Sadiku said. "Could we have Kate and then Larry this week? We’ll see."

