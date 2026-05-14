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2 Ways To Bake A Whole Fish

By Chef Matthew Zappoli
Published  May 14, 2026 12:00pm EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News

In response to a viewer request, Chef Matthew Zappoli from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino joins Anji Corley to demonstrate two spectacular ways to prepare whole Mediterranean sea bass. Whether you prefer classic roast or dramatic salt-crust seal, these dishes paired with zesty puttanesca and crispy Parmesan potatoes bring the true taste of Italy to the dinner table.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Sicilian Branzino

Ingredients

  • 1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted
  • 1 lemon, sliced ⅛"
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 tbsp evoo
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 cup puttanesca sauce (see recipe below)

Directions

  1. Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.
  2. Drizzle olive oil on fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.
  3. Place fish on baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes at 425° F.
  4. Remove from oven and allow fish to rest.
  5. Debone or serve whole with puttanesca style sauce.

Salt Crusted Branzino

Ingredients

  • 3 egg whites
  • 2 lb kosher salt
  • 1 lemon zest
  • 1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted
  • 1 lemon, sliced ⅛"
  • 6 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves

Directions

  1. Lightly beat egg whites and mix with salt and lemon zest to create salt crust.
  2. Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.
  3. Place roughly ⅓ of salt crust on bottom of baking tray. Spread it out to make bed for fish.
  4. Lay fish on top of salt and cover fish with remaining salt mixture.
  5. Pack salt onto fish and bake at 425° F for 25 minutes.
  6. Let fish rest for 5 minutes after removing from oven.
  7. Crack salt crust and remove fish. Either filet fish or serve whole with lemon.

Puttanesca Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 tbsp shallots, chopped
  • 1 pt cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 8 Castelvetrano olives, halved
  • 8 kalamata olives, halved
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 basil leaves
  • 2 tsp parsley, chopped
  • ½ tsp oregano, dry
  • ¼ tsp black pepper, fresh
  • 2 tsp lemon juice

Directions

  1. Sweat garlic and shallots in 2 tbsp olive oil.
  2. Add tomatoes, capers, and olives. Gently cook for about 1 minute until tomatoes release water.
  3. Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
  4. Add remaining 1 tbsp olive oil, herbs, and pepper.
  5. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Finish with lemon juice.

Parmesan Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 12 fingerling potatoes, cut in half lengthwise
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp rosemary, chopped
  • 1 tsp thyme, chopped
  • 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
  • 2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano
  • 1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Directions

  1. Toss potatoes with olive oil, chopped rosemary, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper.
  2. Roast in oven at 425° F until crispy on outside and tender on inside, roughly 15-20 minutes.
  3. Toss with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Haricot Verts

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp shallot, chopped
  • 1 tbsp garlic, sliced
  • ½ lb haricot vert, blanched
  • 1 lemon, juice and zest
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Directions

  1. Sweat shallots and garlic in olive oil.
  2. Add blanched haricot vert and sauté gently for roughly 2 minutes until warm.
  3. Toss with lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
  4. Finish with chopped parsley and lemon juice to taste.

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