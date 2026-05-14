2 Ways To Bake A Whole Fish

In response to a viewer request, Chef Matthew Zappoli from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino joins Anji Corley to demonstrate two spectacular ways to prepare whole Mediterranean sea bass. Whether you prefer classic roast or dramatic salt-crust seal, these dishes paired with zesty puttanesca and crispy Parmesan potatoes bring the true taste of Italy to the dinner table.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

2 cup puttanesca sauce (see recipe below)

1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted

Directions

Debone or serve whole with puttanesca style sauce.

Remove from oven and allow fish to rest.

Place fish on baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes at 425° F.

Drizzle olive oil on fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.

Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.

1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted

Lightly beat egg whites and mix with salt and lemon zest to create salt crust.

Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.

Place roughly ⅓ of salt crust on bottom of baking tray. Spread it out to make bed for fish.

Lay fish on top of salt and cover fish with remaining salt mixture.

Pack salt onto fish and bake at 425° F for 25 minutes.

Let fish rest for 5 minutes after removing from oven.