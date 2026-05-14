2 Ways To Bake A Whole Fish
In response to a viewer request, Chef Matthew Zappoli from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino joins Anji Corley to demonstrate two spectacular ways to prepare whole Mediterranean sea bass. Whether you prefer classic roast or dramatic salt-crust seal, these dishes paired with zesty puttanesca and crispy Parmesan potatoes bring the true taste of Italy to the dinner table.
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Sicilian Branzino
Ingredients
- 1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted
- 1 lemon, sliced ⅛"
- 6 thyme sprigs
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp evoo
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 cup puttanesca sauce (see recipe below)
Directions
- Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.
- Drizzle olive oil on fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.
- Place fish on baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes at 425° F.
- Remove from oven and allow fish to rest.
- Debone or serve whole with puttanesca style sauce.
Salt Crusted Branzino
Ingredients
- 3 egg whites
- 2 lb kosher salt
- 1 lemon zest
- 1 whole branzino, scaled and gutted
- 1 lemon, sliced ⅛"
- 6 thyme sprigs
- 2 garlic cloves
Directions
- Lightly beat egg whites and mix with salt and lemon zest to create salt crust.
- Pat fish dry. Stuff cavity of fish with lemon slices, thyme, and garlic.
- Place roughly ⅓ of salt crust on bottom of baking tray. Spread it out to make bed for fish.
- Lay fish on top of salt and cover fish with remaining salt mixture.
- Pack salt onto fish and bake at 425° F for 25 minutes.
- Let fish rest for 5 minutes after removing from oven.
- Crack salt crust and remove fish. Either filet fish or serve whole with lemon.
Puttanesca Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 tbsp shallots, chopped
- 1 pt cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp capers
- 8 Castelvetrano olives, halved
- 8 kalamata olives, halved
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 basil leaves
- 2 tsp parsley, chopped
- ½ tsp oregano, dry
- ¼ tsp black pepper, fresh
- 2 tsp lemon juice
Directions
- Sweat garlic and shallots in 2 tbsp olive oil.
- Add tomatoes, capers, and olives. Gently cook for about 1 minute until tomatoes release water.
- Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
- Add remaining 1 tbsp olive oil, herbs, and pepper.
- Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Finish with lemon juice.
Parmesan Potatoes
Ingredients
- 12 fingerling potatoes, cut in half lengthwise
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp rosemary, chopped
- 1 tsp thyme, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- ½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
Directions
- Toss potatoes with olive oil, chopped rosemary, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Roast in oven at 425° F until crispy on outside and tender on inside, roughly 15-20 minutes.
- Toss with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Haricot Verts
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp shallot, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, sliced
- ½ lb haricot vert, blanched
- 1 lemon, juice and zest
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
Directions
- Sweat shallots and garlic in olive oil.
- Add blanched haricot vert and sauté gently for roughly 2 minutes until warm.
- Toss with lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
- Finish with chopped parsley and lemon juice to taste.
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