Asian Flavors Made Easy At Home
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Chef John Capponi from Capponi Culinary shares how simple it is to bring restaurant-quality Southeast Asian cuisine into your home kitchen in under 30 minutes. Learn how to sear succulent medallions of pork tenderloin before glazing them in a dynamic, umami-packed savory caramel sauce infused with garlic, ginger, and fresh chiles. Paired with fragrant coconut-lime jasmine rice and a crisp cucumber and carrot ribbon salad tossed with Thai basil, this balanced plate delivers sweet, salty, tangy, and crunchy textures in every bite.
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Vietnamese-Inspired Caramel Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients
- 1½ lb pork tenderloin, silver skin removed
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp neutral cooking oil
- ⅓ cup light brown sugar
- 2 tbsp water
- ⅓ cup chicken stock
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 1 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, finely grated
- 2 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated
- 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced
- 1½ tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp cold butter, optional
Directions
- Cut pork tenderloin into approximately 1½-inch medallions and lightly press to even thickness.
- Pat dry and season both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.
- Heat large skillet over medium-high heat with neutral cooking oil.
- Sear pork for approximately 2 minutes on first side and 1½–2 minutes on second side.
- Remove pork from skillet while slightly under final temperature and set aside.
- Lower heat slightly and add light brown sugar and water to same skillet.
- Allow mixture to bubble and deepen slightly in color.
- Carefully add chicken stock, fish sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, fresh ginger, and sliced Fresno chile.
- Simmer 2–3 minutes until sauce becomes glossy and begins to reduce.
- Return pork and any accumulated juices to skillet, turning medallions through caramel until beautifully glazed and cooked through.
- Remove from heat and finish with fresh lime juice and rice vinegar.
- Whisk in cold butter for additional richness and gloss.
Coconut-Lime Jasmine Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup jasmine rice
- ¾ cup unsweetened coconut milk
- ¾ cup water
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- zest of 1 lime
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Rinse jasmine rice until water runs mostly clear.
- Combine rinsed rice, unsweetened coconut milk, water, and kosher salt in pot.
- Bring to gentle boil, cover, reduce to low, and cook for approximately 15 minutes.
- Remove from heat and allow to rest, covered, for 5–10 minutes.
- Fluff rice with fork and finish with fresh lime zest and sliced scallions.
Cucumber, Carrot & Thai Basil Ribbon Salad
Ingredients
- ¼ cup rice vinegar
- juice of ½ lime
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 English cucumber
- 1 medium carrot
- ½ cup loosely packed fresh Thai basil leaves
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
- 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced, optional
Directions
- Whisk together rice vinegar, lime juice, sugar, kosher salt, and sesame oil in bowl until sugar dissolves.
- Shave cucumber and carrot lengthwise into long ribbons using vegetable peeler, stopping once reaching watery center of cucumber.
- Immediately before serving, lightly toss cucumber and carrot ribbons with dressing.
- Fold in fresh Thai basil leaves, fresh cilantro leaves, sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and optional sliced Fresno chile.
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