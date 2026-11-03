Asian Flavors Made Easy At Home

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Chef John Capponi from Capponi Culinary shares how simple it is to bring restaurant-quality Southeast Asian cuisine into your home kitchen in under 30 minutes. Learn how to sear succulent medallions of pork tenderloin before glazing them in a dynamic, umami-packed savory caramel sauce infused with garlic, ginger, and fresh chiles. Paired with fragrant coconut-lime jasmine rice and a crisp cucumber and carrot ribbon salad tossed with Thai basil, this balanced plate delivers sweet, salty, tangy, and crunchy textures in every bite.

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Vietnamese-Inspired Caramel Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

1½ lb pork tenderloin, silver skin removed

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp neutral cooking oil

⅓ cup light brown sugar

2 tbsp water

⅓ cup chicken stock

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

2 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated

1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced

1½ tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp cold butter, optional

Directions

Cut pork tenderloin into approximately 1½-inch medallions and lightly press to even thickness. Pat dry and season both sides with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat with neutral cooking oil. Sear pork for approximately 2 minutes on first side and 1½–2 minutes on second side. Remove pork from skillet while slightly under final temperature and set aside. Lower heat slightly and add light brown sugar and water to same skillet. Allow mixture to bubble and deepen slightly in color. Carefully add chicken stock, fish sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, fresh ginger, and sliced Fresno chile. Simmer 2–3 minutes until sauce becomes glossy and begins to reduce. Return pork and any accumulated juices to skillet, turning medallions through caramel until beautifully glazed and cooked through. Remove from heat and finish with fresh lime juice and rice vinegar. Whisk in cold butter for additional richness and gloss.

Coconut-Lime Jasmine Rice

Ingredients

1 cup jasmine rice

¾ cup unsweetened coconut milk

¾ cup water

½ tsp kosher salt

zest of 1 lime

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Rinse jasmine rice until water runs mostly clear. Combine rinsed rice, unsweetened coconut milk, water, and kosher salt in pot. Bring to gentle boil, cover, reduce to low, and cook for approximately 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to rest, covered, for 5–10 minutes. Fluff rice with fork and finish with fresh lime zest and sliced scallions.

Cucumber, Carrot & Thai Basil Ribbon Salad

Ingredients

¼ cup rice vinegar

juice of ½ lime

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp sesame oil

1 English cucumber

1 medium carrot

½ cup loosely packed fresh Thai basil leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced, optional

Directions

Whisk together rice vinegar, lime juice, sugar, kosher salt, and sesame oil in bowl until sugar dissolves. Shave cucumber and carrot lengthwise into long ribbons using vegetable peeler, stopping once reaching watery center of cucumber. Immediately before serving, lightly toss cucumber and carrot ribbons with dressing. Fold in fresh Thai basil leaves, fresh cilantro leaves, sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and optional sliced Fresno chile.

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