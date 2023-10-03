Celebrate National Taco Day with Shrimp Tacos

To celebrate National Taco Day, Shanley Cortez from Capital Tacos brings us a simple recipe for Shrimp Tacos, plus a sensational side of Mexican Street-style Corn.

let us know how they turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients

8 Shrimp

Spice Blend (1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp coriander, 1 tbsp garlic, 1 tbsp lime/cilantro spice, 1/2 tbsp cayenne, 1 tbsp cumin)

Sweet Coleslaw

Flour Tortillas

Mozzarella Cheese

Sriracha Mayonnaise (1 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon sriracha)

Fresh cilantro

Lime to serve

Directions

Coat shrimp in spice blend

Place a small amount of olive oil in a heated pan

Cook shrimp flipping once, cook about 45 seconds on each side

Warm tortillas in a pan, flipping once

Place spicy mayo on tortillas, then slaw

Place shrimp on top of slaw, top with cilantro and garnish with a lime

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

Corn

Corn Dressing (mayonnaise, sour cream, paprika)

Garlic

1 lime, zested

Paprika

Cayenne pepper

Cilantro

Lime to serve

Coat corn with corn dressing

Place on grill, rotating to char

Once charred, coat again with corn dressing

Evenly cover the corn with the spice blend

Top with cilantro and serve with a lime

