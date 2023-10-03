Celebrate National Taco Day with Shrimp Tacos
To celebrate National Taco Day, Shanley Cortez from Capital Tacos brings us a simple recipe for Shrimp Tacos, plus a sensational side of Mexican Street-style Corn.
Click here to print the recipes
Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients
- 8 Shrimp
- Spice Blend (1 tbsp paprika, 1 tbsp coriander, 1 tbsp garlic, 1 tbsp lime/cilantro spice, 1/2 tbsp cayenne, 1 tbsp cumin)
- Sweet Coleslaw
- Flour Tortillas
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Sriracha Mayonnaise (1 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon sriracha)
- Fresh cilantro
- Lime to serve
Directions
Coat shrimp in spice blend
Place a small amount of olive oil in a heated pan
Cook shrimp flipping once, cook about 45 seconds on each side
Warm tortillas in a pan, flipping once
Place spicy mayo on tortillas, then slaw
Place shrimp on top of slaw, top with cilantro and garnish with a lime
Mexican Street Corn
Ingredients
- Corn
- Corn Dressing (mayonnaise, sour cream, paprika)
- Garlic
- 1 lime, zested
- Paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Cilantro
- Lime to serve
Coat corn with corn dressing
Place on grill, rotating to char
Once charred, coat again with corn dressing
Evenly cover the corn with the spice blend
Top with cilantro and serve with a lime
