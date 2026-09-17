Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans
Chef Felicia Lacalle from Quiote Tequilaria returns to the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share her Mom’s legendary Cuban-style braised oxtail, Rabo Encendido. Slow-simmered in a rich, savory wine sauce and served with classic black beans, garlicky white rice, and sweet fried plantains, this deeply emotional family recipe is pure comfort in every bite.
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Cuban-Style Oxtail (Rabo Encendido)
Ingredients
- 2 lb cut oxtail (1 ½ inch thick)
- salt to taste
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium Spanish onion (diced)
- 10 aji cachucha peppers (diced)
- 6 cloves garlic (minced)
- 3 culantro leaves (chopped)
- tomato paste
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp oregano
- ¼ tsp ground cumin
- 2 packs sazón with achiote
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- olives with pimentos (with a splash of juice)
- 2 cups Spanish vino seco cooking wine
- water
- pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300° F and set rack in middle position.
- Season oxtails all over with salt.
- In large Dutch oven, heat 1 tbsp olive oil over high heat until shimmering.
- Working in batches to avoid overcrowding pan, cook oxtails until lightly browned all over, about 2 minutes per side.
- Transfer oxtails to plate, then repeat with remaining oil and oxtails. Set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add sofrito (diced spanish onion, aji cachucha peppers, minced garlic, and culantro) and saute 5 minutes.
- Increase heat to medium-high, stir in tomato paste, and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
- Return oxtails to Dutch oven along with any accumulated juices.
- Add wine, bay leaves, oregano, cumin, sazón, cayenne, olives with pimento, and water to cover, mixing until everything is incorporated.
- Bring to boil, cover partially with lid, transfer to oven, and cook until oxtails are tender and starting to fall off bone, about 3 ½ hours.
- Return Dutch oven to stovetop, uncover, and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until sauce reduces and thickens enough to coat back of spoon, about 30 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Cuban Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)
Ingredients
- 1 lb dried black beans (soaked overnight)
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 6 cachucha peppers (diced)
- 1 medium spanish onion (diced)
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp oregano
- splash of vinegar
- pinch of sugar
- 6 cups water
- salt to taste
Directions
- Clean black beans to remove any debris. Place beans in strainer and clean with running water.
- In pot, add olive oil, cachucha peppers, spanish onion, garlic, bay leaves, cumin, oregano, vinegar, and sugar. Cook 10 minutes on medium heat.
- Add black beans and 6 cups water to pot.
- Bring to simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until beans are tender.
- Season with salt to taste.
Cuban-Style White Rice (Arroz Blanco)
Ingredients
- 2 cups long grain rice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tbsp granulated garlic
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- salt to taste
- 2 ½ cups water
Directions
- Wash rice until water is no longer starchy.
- In non-stick pot on medium-high heat, add olive oil.
- Once warm, add rice and saute to toast grains.
- Add granulated garlic and minced garlic, then saute 30 seconds.
- Add water and season with salt.
- Bring to boil, lower heat to low-medium, cover, and cook 20 minutes.
- Fluff with fork before serving.
Sweet Plantains (Maduros)
Ingredients
- ½ cup neutral-tasting oil (such as avocado oil)
- 1 ½ lb very ripe plantains (about 2 large)
- salt to taste
Directions
- Heat oil over medium heat in large nonstick skillet.
- Peel plantains by trimming ends, slicing just through skin down one side, and removing peel.
- Cut into angled slices approximately 1 to 1 ½ inches thick.
- Place plantains into skillet close together, but not touching, and cook about 2 minutes per side until soft.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and cook additional 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally, until uniformly golden brown.
- Place on paper-towel lined plate briefly to drain.
- Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.
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