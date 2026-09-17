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Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans

By Chef Felicia Lacalle
FOX 13 News
Dinner DeeAs
Updated September 17, 2026 12:44 PM EDT Published September 17, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans | Dinner DeeAs
Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans | Dinner DeeAs

Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans | Dinner DeeAs

Slow-simmered in a rich, savory wine sauce and served with classic black beans, garlicky white rice, and sweet fried plantains, this deeply emotional family recipe is pure comfort in every bite.

Chef Felicia Lacalle from Quiote Tequilaria returns to the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share her Mom’s legendary Cuban-style braised oxtail, Rabo Encendido. Slow-simmered in a rich, savory wine sauce and served with classic black beans, garlicky white rice, and sweet fried plantains, this deeply emotional family recipe is pure comfort in every bite. 

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Cuban-Style Oxtail (Rabo Encendido)

Ingredients

  • 2 lb cut oxtail (1 ½ inch thick)
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium Spanish onion (diced)
  • 10 aji cachucha peppers (diced)
  • 6 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 3 culantro leaves (chopped)
  • tomato paste
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • ¼ tsp ground cumin
  • 2 packs sazón with achiote
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • olives with pimentos (with a splash of juice)
  • 2 cups Spanish vino seco cooking wine
  • water
  • pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 300° F and set rack in middle position.
  2. Season oxtails all over with salt.
  3. In large Dutch oven, heat 1 tbsp olive oil over high heat until shimmering.
  4. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding pan, cook oxtails until lightly browned all over, about 2 minutes per side.
  5. Transfer oxtails to plate, then repeat with remaining oil and oxtails. Set aside.
  6. Reduce heat to medium. Add sofrito (diced spanish onion, aji cachucha peppers, minced garlic, and culantro) and saute 5 minutes.
  7. Increase heat to medium-high, stir in tomato paste, and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
  8. Return oxtails to Dutch oven along with any accumulated juices.
  9. Add wine, bay leaves, oregano, cumin, sazón, cayenne, olives with pimento, and water to cover, mixing until everything is incorporated.
  10. Bring to boil, cover partially with lid, transfer to oven, and cook until oxtails are tender and starting to fall off bone, about 3 ½ hours.
  11. Return Dutch oven to stovetop, uncover, and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until sauce reduces and thickens enough to coat back of spoon, about 30 minutes.
  12. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cuban Black Beans (Frijoles Negros)

Ingredients

  • 1 lb dried black beans (soaked overnight)
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 6 cachucha peppers (diced)
  • 1 medium spanish onion (diced)
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • splash of vinegar
  • pinch of sugar
  • 6 cups water
  • salt to taste

Directions

  1. Clean black beans to remove any debris. Place beans in strainer and clean with running water.
  2. In pot, add olive oil, cachucha peppers, spanish onion, garlic, bay leaves, cumin, oregano, vinegar, and sugar. Cook 10 minutes on medium heat.
  3. Add black beans and 6 cups water to pot.
  4. Bring to simmer and cook 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until beans are tender.
  5. Season with salt to taste.

Cuban-Style White Rice (Arroz Blanco)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups long grain rice
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tbsp granulated garlic
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • salt to taste
  • 2 ½ cups water

Directions

  1. Wash rice until water is no longer starchy.
  2. In non-stick pot on medium-high heat, add olive oil.
  3. Once warm, add rice and saute to toast grains.
  4. Add granulated garlic and minced garlic, then saute 30 seconds.
  5. Add water and season with salt.
  6. Bring to boil, lower heat to low-medium, cover, and cook 20 minutes.
  7. Fluff with fork before serving.

Sweet Plantains (Maduros)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup neutral-tasting oil (such as avocado oil)
  • 1 ½ lb very ripe plantains (about 2 large)
  • salt to taste

Directions

  1. Heat oil over medium heat in large nonstick skillet.
  2. Peel plantains by trimming ends, slicing just through skin down one side, and removing peel.
  3. Cut into angled slices approximately 1 to 1 ½ inches thick.
  4. Place plantains into skillet close together, but not touching, and cook about 2 minutes per side until soft.
  5. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook additional 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally, until uniformly golden brown.
  6. Place on paper-towel lined plate briefly to drain.
  7. Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.

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