Cuban Feast: Oxtails, Rice & Beans

Chef Felicia Lacalle from Quiote Tequilaria returns to the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share her Mom’s legendary Cuban-style braised oxtail, Rabo Encendido. Slow-simmered in a rich, savory wine sauce and served with classic black beans, garlicky white rice, and sweet fried plantains, this deeply emotional family recipe is pure comfort in every bite.

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olives with pimentos (with a splash of juice)

Preheat oven to 300° F and set rack in middle position.

Season oxtails all over with salt.

In large Dutch oven, heat 1 tbsp olive oil over high heat until shimmering.

Working in batches to avoid overcrowding pan, cook oxtails until lightly browned all over, about 2 minutes per side.

Transfer oxtails to plate, then repeat with remaining oil and oxtails. Set aside.

Reduce heat to medium. Add sofrito (diced spanish onion, aji cachucha peppers, minced garlic, and culantro) and saute 5 minutes.

Increase heat to medium-high, stir in tomato paste, and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.

Return oxtails to Dutch oven along with any accumulated juices.

Add wine, bay leaves, oregano, cumin, sazón, cayenne, olives with pimento, and water to cover, mixing until everything is incorporated.

Bring to boil, cover partially with lid, transfer to oven, and cook until oxtails are tender and starting to fall off bone, about 3 ½ hours.

Return Dutch oven to stovetop, uncover, and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until sauce reduces and thickens enough to coat back of spoon, about 30 minutes.