Florida governor candidates clash over home insurance and AI data centers

The Brief Byron Donalds and David Jolly are proposing competing home insurance and AI plans ahead of the Florida governor election. Donalds proposes insurance report cards and catastrophe fund cuts, while Jolly wants to tax profits and expand the fund to reduce costs. The candidates clash over AI data centers as Jolly opposes them completely and Donalds calls for a state AI bill of rights.



Byron Donalds and David Jolly are pitching sharply contrasting proposals to overhaul home insurance costs and regulate AI technology as the Florida governor race enters its final seven weeks.

Florida governor race

What we know:

Donalds hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday at Crabby Bill's in Indian Rocks Beach to lay out his campaign priorities.

One attendee noted losing a home in Redington Shores that was destroyed.

Donalds pitched a strategy including insurance report cards, expanded home hardening programs, and reducing or eliminating the state catastrophe fund to lower insurance charges.

He estimated his plan could push down costs from 20% to 25%.

Donalds criticized Jolly's plan, saying it shifts costs onto Floridians.

Jolly's strategy calls for expanding the catastrophe fund, using insurance profit taxes and tourist dollars so the state can absorb hurricane and wind risks.

Jolly said he is targeting 60% to 70% savings because the math is not working for homeowners, arguing Donalds wants to defend the status quo.

Technology policy stance

The backstory:

AI and data centers emerged as major campaign issues after a former AI executive warned the technology could destroy humanity.

The governor has pushed against AI and data centers for several years over concerns including chatbots and their impacts on teenagers or individuals prone to violence.

Donalds called for an AI bill of rights similar to a proposal Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced earlier this year to protect children and families.

Data center expansion

Local perspective:

Jolly spoke from Virginia while touring areas impacted by data centers.

His campaign plans to focus heavily on opposing Donalds' position that data centers offer benefits if placed in welcoming communities that force them to pay for resources.

Jolly stated Florida does not need data centers and should let the other 49 states build them.

Donalds noted President Donald Trump's belief that presidential leadership is the main ingredient to keep technology safe.

Gubernatorial debate

What we don't know:

The candidates have not finalized a debate schedule as campaign discussions continue.

Campaign leaders have not detailed an exact timeline or rollout dates for the proposed legislative reforms.