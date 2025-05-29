Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: Juicy Turkey Burger

I've been sharing my favorite burger recipes all week, and today we're giving red meat a rest and using ground turkey. All the flavor- and moisture- from a regular burger but with less saturated fat, and still a good source of protein. This patty is perfect for anyone watching their weight, or if you just want to try something different next time you fire up the grill. Turkey burgers do sometimes have a reputation for dryness, but there's no danger of that here!

Juicy Turkey Burger with Sweet Potato Wedges & Garlic-Lime Aioli

A lean, flavorful turkey burger packed with herbs and spices, topped with creamy avocado and crisp veggies—served alongside crispy roasted sweet potato wedges and a zesty garlic-lime aioli for dipping.

Ingredients

Turkey Burger

1 lb ground turkey (93/7 for best moisture)

1 tbsp grated onion (or finely minced)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce (or coconut aminos)

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil (for cooking)

2 slices provolone or white cheddar

2 burger buns (potato, pretzel, whole wheat, or brioche)

toppings: sliced avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, pickle slices

optional: dollop of garlic-lime aioli on burger

Sweet Potato Wedges

2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into thick wedges

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

black pepper, to taste

Garlic-Lime Aioli

¼ cup mayo (or dairy-free alternative)

1 clove garlic, finely grated or minced

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

pinch of salt

Directions

Roast the Sweet Potato Wedges: preheat oven to 425° F. Toss wedges with olive oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread on baking sheet and roast for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and crisp. Make Turkey Patties: in bowl, gently mix ground turkey, grated onion, garlic, parsley, Dijon, Worcestershire, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Form into 2 patties and make shallow indentation in center of each (helps prevent puffing). Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Cook patties 4–5 minutes per side or until internal temp hits 165° F. Add cheese in last minute and cover to melt.

Toast & Build

Toast buns until golden. Spread garlic-lime aioli on each side (optional, but highly recommended). Add lettuce, turkey patty, avocado, tomato, onion, and pickles. Serve hot with sweet potato wedges on side.

Pro Tip: Don’t overmix your turkey! Gentle handling keeps the patties juicy—not tough. And the grated onion adds moisture from the inside out.

