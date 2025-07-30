Dinner DeeAs recipe: Un-Fried Chicken Wings

Our guest today is Chef Aikeem Riley, "entrepreneur, hip hop enthusiast and wing dealer". He runs Saucin Wings, which started as a food truck and now has an event space and carryout in Tampa. Chef Aikeem is sharing a way to do wings at home- but entirely in the oven, no frying required.

Oven-Baked Chicken Wings

Ingredients

1 lb chicken wings

1 tsp seasoned salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp adobe seasoning

olive oil

Directions

Season wings with seasoned salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and adobe seasoning. Mix seasoned chicken and lightly drizzle with olive oil; mix again. Bake wings for 30 minutes at 375° F.

Roasted Veggies & Hand-Cut Fries

Ingredients

2 potatoes (1 per person)

olive oil

1 cup broccoli

1 cup baby carrots

1 cup yellow squash

⅛ tbsp garlic powder

⅛ tbsp cayenne pepper

⅛ tbsp seasoned salt

⅛ tbsp black pepper

⅛ tbsp adobe seasoning

⅛ tbsp dried oregano

Directions

Once chicken is in oven, wash hands, sanitize prep area, then rinse all veggies (potatoes, broccoli, baby carrots, and squash). For potatoes, cut off ends, then evenly cut potatoes in halves to size preference. Place in bowl of water for 20 minutes. For yellow squash, cut off ends, split squash in half lengthwise, place flat side down, split in half again, and dice to liking. For broccoli, cut off stem and pluck florets. Line sheet tray with parchment paper and lightly coat paper with olive oil. Add all veggies to sheet paper and season with garlic powder, cayenne pepper, seasoned salt, black pepper, adobo, and oregano. Lightly drizzle olive oil over veggies, mix together well, and set aside. By now, potatoes should have soaked for 20 minutes. Turn oven up to 400° F. Bake hand-cut fries for 30 minutes and roasted veggies for 20 minutes.

Peach BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

½ stick butter

1 bulb garlic (to peel easily, chop top from bulb and press on each clove individually to remove)

3 cups diced peaches

½ cup hot sauce

1 cup Worcestershire sauce

4 tbsp brown sugar

Directions

In sauté pan, heat butter. Once butter has fully melted and pan is hot, add peeled garlic, peaches, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. Sauté on high for 3–5 minutes. Remove from heat and add all ingredients to blender. Blend thoroughly and return sauce to pan. Add brown sugar and let simmer for an additional 5 minutes. In mixing bowl, pour Peach BBQ Sauce over wings or serve on side as dipping sauce next to hand-cut fries and roasted veggies. Enjoy!

