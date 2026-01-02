Dinner DeeAs recipe: Beef Stroganoff

Beef is what's for dinner! Join Chef Jeff Philbin on an international edition of Dinner DeeAs as we welcome Executive Chef Pedro Passalacqua from the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

Chef Pedro infuses his Argentinian, Italian, and Spanish heritage into this classic 19th-century Russian staple to create a super simple, one-pan meal perfect for a family weeknight. Learn the secret to the perfect Maillard reaction sear, how to use tenderloin tips for a faster cook time, and the "beurre noisette" trick for the ultimate side of sautéed veggies.

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Key highlights in this episode:

Why Tenderloin tips make Stroganoff quicker and better.

How to batch-sear beef to avoid "boiling" your meat.

Making a rich, tangy sauce with sour cream and Dijon mustard.

A foolproof way to sauté vegetables so they stay crisp, not mushy.

Connect with us:

Visit Chef Pedro's restaurants: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/tpamc-tampa-marriott-water-street/dining/

E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com

Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs

Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Chef Pedro’s Beef Stroganoff

Ingredients

2 lbs beef tenderloin tips (cut into medium/large dice)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper (plus extra for the sauce)

⅕ cup canola or blend oil

½ lb unsalted butter

1 large yellow onion, diced

8 oz fresh button mushrooms

8 oz fresh shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp fresh thyme

2 minced garlic cloves

½ cup dry white wine

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

¾ cup sour cream

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ cups beef broth

16 oz fresh fettuccine pasta (or egg noodles)

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

Season the beef tenderloin tips with 1 tsp salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef in small batches to avoid overcrowding the pan; sear for about 1 minute per side until a deep golden brown crust (the Maillard reaction) forms, then transfer to a bowl. Add 1 tbsp of butter to the same pan and sauté the diced onions until softened and golden, about 4–5 minutes. Add 2 more tbsp of butter along with the button mushrooms, shiitakes, and fresh thyme; cook for 5–6 minutes until the mushrooms release their moisture and start to crisp. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in the white wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up all the browned bits (the fond), and simmer until the liquid has mostly evaporated. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir well to incorporate. Fold in the sour cream, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce, then gradually pour in the beef broth while stirring until the sauce is smooth and thickened. Boil the pasta in salted water (about 2 minutes for fresh fettuccine) until tender; drain and toss with a little butter and a spoonful of the sauce to prevent sticking. Fold the seared beef and any juices from the bowl back into the sauce; simmer briefly until the beef is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center. Serve the stroganoff over the buttered pasta and garnish with fresh parsley.

Sautéed Vegetables

Ingredients

2 large green bell peppers, diced

2 large red bell peppers, diced

1 large red onion, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 yellow squash, diced

8 oz unsalted butter

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the butter. Allow the butter to melt and begin to turn a light brown color; it should smell nutty (beurre noisette) but not burnt. Add the diced red and green peppers and the red onion first, as these take longer to cook. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until the peppers and onions are fork-tender. Add the diced zucchini and yellow squash at the end, as they only require a few minutes to cook. Toss in the fresh thyme and parsley just before serving to maintain their bright fragrance and color. Adjust seasoning with a final pinch of salt and pepper to taste.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.