Dinner DeeAs recipe: Bourbon Pork Belly

Chef Inder Suryawanshi, Executive Chef for the J-W Marriott on Clearwater Beach, where this is one of his favorites from the menu at restaurant Latitude 28.

Bourbon Pork Belly with Corn & Jalapeño Salsa, Avocado Cream, and Oaxaca Cheese

Ingredients

Pork Belly

2 ½ lbs pork belly, skin removed, cut into 2-inch squares

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup apple cider

½ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup brown sugar

¼ cup bourbon

1 onion, quartered

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Bourbon Glaze

½ cup bourbon

1 cup of maple syrup

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

salt to taste

Corn & Jalapeño Salsa

1 cup corn kernels (grilled or roasted preferred)

1 fresh jalapeño, minced (seeds removed for less heat)

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Tajin to taste

salt and black pepper to taste

Avocado Cream

1 ripe avocado, puréed or store-bought avocado pulp

¼ cup sour cream or Mexican crema

1 tbsp lime juice

salt to taste

Garnishes

4–5 radishes, thinly sliced

fried chili threads

¼ cup Oaxaca cheese, crumbled

micro cilantro or microgreens (optional)

Directions

Prepare Pork Belly: preheat oven to 300° F. In pan, saute onions, for about 30 seconds to 1 minute. In deep roasting pan or Dutch oven, place sautéed onions, pork belly, chicken stock, apple cider, soy sauce, brown sugar, bourbon, onion, garlic, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Cover with foil or lid and braise in oven for 2½–3 hours until pork is tender. Remove pork from liquid, let cool slightly, and then chill in refrigerator at least 1 hour to firm up. Once firm, cut into clean rectangular portions and sear or fry until golden and crisp on the outside. Make Bourbon Glaze: combine all glaze ingredients in saucepan and simmer on medium heat until reduced by half and syrupy (10–12 minutes). Glaze pork belly right after searing or just before serving. Corn & Jalapeño Salsa: in saute pan, add a little oil, then corn bad roast until charred. Toss all salsa ingredients together. Adjust seasoning with lime juice, salt, and pepper and Tajin. Keep chilled. Avocado Cream: stir avocado, crema / sour cream, and lime juice until smooth. Season to taste and refrigerate. Plating Instructions: place a spoonful of corn & jalapeño salsa on plate. Top with 4 – 5 slices of seared pork belly, glazed generously. Put avocado cream dots on pork belly, add thin slices of radish around dish for crunch and color. Top with fried chili threads and crumbled Oaxaca cheese. Garnish with micro cilantro or herbs for elegant finish.

