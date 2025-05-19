Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chef Jeff's Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

Dinner DeeAs is bringing you another recipe by request today. John Smith wrote us at Facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs to say "Hey, I want you to make a chicken sandwich with healthy chicken."

Well hey to you too John - thanks for getting in touch and, chicken challenge accepted! I've got a recipe for' a Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Mayo & Arugula-Red Onion Salad and a side of Short-Cut Charred Broccolini Slaw.

Grilled Chicken Ciabatta Sandwich with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Mayo & Arugula-Red Onion Salad

Yields: 4 sandwiches

Ingredients

Chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup pickle juice (for marinade)

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp celery salt

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried oregano

olive oil (for grill pan)

4 slices Fontina cheese

Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Mayo

1 cup roasted red peppers

1 clove garlic

¼ cup toasted almonds (or walnuts)

¼ cup fresh basil

1 tbsp lemon juice

lemon zest

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese, shredded

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup mayonnaise

salt & pepper to taste

Arugula-Red Onion Salad (Sandwich Topper)

1 cup arugula

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

juice of ½ lemon

lemon zest

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Assembly

4 ciabatta rolls, sliced and lightly toasted

Short-Cut Charred Broccolini Slaw

Slaw

1 bag coleslaw mix (10–12 oz)

1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup golden raisins or dried cranberries

¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds

Dressing

2 tbsp Greek yogurt

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

zest of 1 lemon

salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Marinate chicken in pickle juice for at least 2 hours or overnight. Pat dry and season with paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper, celery salt, thyme, and oregano. Grill over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes per side until charred and cooked through. In last minute of cooking, top each chicken breast with 1 slice of Fontina cheese, cover pan, and let melt. Remove from heat and rest. Make Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Mayo: blend roasted red peppers, garlic, almonds, basil, lemon juice and zest, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth. Fold into mayonnaise and season to taste. Set aside. Prepare Arugula-Red Onion Salad: in bowl, combine arugula and red onion. Dress with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper. Toss and let marinate for at least 10 minutes. Make Charred Broccolini Slaw: char broccolini in hot pan or on grill until lightly blackened. Cool and chop. Combine slaw mix, broccolini, red onion, raisins, and sunflower seeds. Whisk dressing ingredients and toss into slaw. Let sit for 10–15 minutes before serving. Assemble Sandwiches: toast ciabatta rolls under broiler. Spread both halves with roasted red pepper pesto mayo. Add grilled chicken with melted Fontina. Top with arugula-red onion salad. Close sandwich, slice, and plate. Serve with generous scoop of Charred Broccolini Slaw on side.

Pro Tip: Steam-melt your Fontina cheese: After placing the Fontina on the grilled chicken, add a tablespoon of water to the hot pan and immediately cover it with a lid or foil. The steam will gently melt the cheese in seconds, giving you that smooth, glossy, oozy finish without overcooking the chicken.

