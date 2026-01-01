Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Cacciatore

Authentic Italian comfort food, just like Mom used to make! 🇮🇹 In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, we welcome back Vinny Andriotti (better known as Cousin Vinny) to share a requested family favorite: Chicken Cacciatore served over creamy Parmesan Polenta.

Vinny demonstrates how to elevate this "Hunter's Stew" using professional techniques that you can easily replicate in your own kitchen.

Inside the Episode:

The Secret to Crispy Skin: Chef Vinny explains why you should start with a cold pan and only use salt (no pepper!) to slowly render the fat out of chicken thighs.

Parmesan Polenta: A delicious gluten-free alternative to pasta. Learn how to cook polenta in a mix of chicken stock, heavy cream, and milk for a rich, silky texture finished with butter and fresh parmesan.

The "No-Tear" Onion Hack: Discover the science of cutting an onion with the grain to protect the cell walls, keeping your eyes dry and the onion's structural integrity intact during the braise.

Building the Sauce: Learn the "Italian Sofrito" method—toasting dried oregano and garlic before deglazing with a fine Italian Chianti and red wine vinegar for that signature acidic bite.

Chef Vinny’s Pro Tips:

Don't Over-Stir: Polenta isn't risotto! Learn when to stir vigorously and when to let it rest.

The Shimmering Finish: Why adding butter one knob at a time is crucial for a perfectly emulsified, glistening sauce.

Rustic Presentation: Why using whole San Marzano tomatoes right from the can creates a beautiful, rustic texture as they break down in the oven.

Cousin Vinny’s Chicken Cacciatore

Ingredients

6–8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

2 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced (cut with the grain to maintain structural integrity)

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced (any color)

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced (Vinny uses "absurdly large" cloves!)

1 tbsp dried oregano

½ cup dry red wine (Chianti)

2 tbsp red wine vinegar (the "Mom" secret for an acidic bite)

1 (28 oz) can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes

fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

Season the chicken thighs with salt only; avoid pepper at this stage as it can burn during the slow rendering process. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Place chicken skin-side down and cook for 6–8 minutes to slowly render the fat and achieve a perfectly crispy, golden skin. Flip the chicken and sear the flesh side for 2–3 minutes, then remove from the pan and let rest. In the same pan with the rendered chicken fat, add the onions and peppers. Sauté for 6–7 minutes until the onions are translucent. Add the minced garlic and dried oregano, stirring for 1–2 minutes to "toast" the herbs and amplify their floral aroma. Pour in the red wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up the browned bits (the fond) from the bottom. Stir in the red wine vinegar and the whole peeled tomatoes, crushing them slightly with a spoon for a rustic texture. Place the chicken thighs back into the pan, propping them gently on top of the tomatoes and peppers to keep the skin above the liquid so it stays crispy. Cover the pot and bake in the oven at 350°F for 20–25 minutes until the chicken is tender and the sauce has thickened.

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

Ingredients

1 cup polenta (medium or coarse ground cornmeal)

2 cups chicken stock (low-sodium)

½ cup milk

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp salt

black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a pot, combine the chicken stock, milk, and heavy cream. Bring to a low boil over medium heat, being careful not to scorch the dairy. Slowly whisk in the polenta. Stir vigorously for the first 5 minutes to remove any clumps and prevent the cornmeal from settling at the bottom. Reduce heat to low and cook for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the polenta is smooth and tender on the tooth. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the grated Parmesan cheese. Add the butter one tablespoon at a time, whisking until each "knob" is fully emulsified before adding the next; this creates a glistening, creamy texture. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Plating: Place a generous scoop of polenta in the center of the plate, rest the chicken thighs on top, and spoon the rustic tomato and pepper sauce around the cavity. Garnish with fresh parsley.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.