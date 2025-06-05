Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar
My guest today is Quinn VanAntwerp. He's in town with the production of an award-winning Broadway show all about corn, called 'Shucked', which is at The Straz in Tampa through Sunday, June 8. Since Quinn only gets to think about corn every single night- and twice a day on weekends when there's a matinée- I thought we could make a recipe where corn has the starring role, my Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar.
Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar
Serves 4
Ingredients
Chicken
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- salt & black pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp paprika
- olive oil or butter, for searing
Stuffing
- ½ cup diced Spanish chorizo
- ½ cup roasted or frozen corn kernels (thawed)
- ½ cup shredded sharp white cheddar
- 2 tbsp toasted pine nuts (optional)
- 1 small shallot, finely minced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1½ tsp Sazón Completa seasoning
- ¼ cup plain breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Directions
- Butterfly each chicken breast by slicing horizontally and opening like a book. Place between plastic wrap and gently pound to ¼-inch thickness using mallet or heavy skillet. Season both sides lightly with salt, pepper, and paprika.
- In skillet over medium heat, cook chorizo until browned and crisp, 3–4 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon.
- In same pan, sauté shallots until soft, about 1 minute.
- Add garlic and cook 30 seconds more.
- Add corn, stir, and cook for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat. In bowl, combine chorizo, corn mixture, cheddar, pine nuts, Sazón Completa, breadcrumbs, parsley, and egg. Mix well. Let cool slightly.
- Lay out each chicken breast and spoon stuffing along one side. Roll tightly and secure with kitchen twine or toothpicks.
- Preheat oven to 375° F. In an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, sear roulades in olive oil or butter until golden on all sides (about 3 minutes per side).
- Transfer skillet to oven and bake for 10–12 minutes, or until internal temp reaches 165° F.
- Let rest for 5 minutes. Remove twine or toothpicks. Slice into thick rounds and serve.
Cilantro Lime Roasted Corn Avocado Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro (stems okay)
- juice of 2 limes
- 1–2 cloves garlic
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ cup roasted corn (broiled corn on the cob, cut off)
- ¼ cup water (plus more as needed to thin)
- salt & pepper to taste
- optional: 1 jalapeño pepper (seeded for less heat)
Directions
- Add all ingredients to Vitamix or high-powered blender. Start with ¼ cup water and blend on high until fully smooth and bright green.
- Slowly add more water, tablespoon at a time, until sauce is thin enough to spoon or swipe across plate, aiming for texture of light dressing or crema.
- Adjust salt, lime juice, or chili to taste. If your avocado is especially thick, you might need extra lime juice or more olive oil to keep it pourable.
Citrus-Herb Mixed Greens Salad with Corn Riblets
Ingredients
- 1 cup mixed baby greens (arugula, mizuna, baby kale, etc.)
- 2 radishes, thinly sliced into half-moons
- 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced into rings
- 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley
- zest of ½ lime
- juice of ½ lime
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- pinch of flaky salt
- 1 ear of corn, quartered into "riblets," air-fried at 400°F for 12–15 min until blistered
Corn Riblets
- 1 ear of corn, quartered lengthwise into riblets
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
- Carefully cut corn into quarters lengthwise to create riblets. In bowl, toss riblets with olive oil and all spices until evenly coated.
- Air fry riblets at 400° F for 12–15 minutes, shaking once, until lightly charred and crisped at edges.
- In mixing bowl, gently toss mixed greens, radish, Fresno slices, lime zest, and parsley.
- Just before serving, add warm corn riblets on top or nestled into the salad.
- Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice, then sprinkle with flaky salt. Toss again just before plating to avoid wilting.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.