Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar

My guest today is Quinn VanAntwerp. He's in town with the production of an award-winning Broadway show all about corn, called 'Shucked', which is at The Straz in Tampa through Sunday, June 8. Since Quinn only gets to think about corn every single night- and twice a day on weekends when there's a matinée- I thought we could make a recipe where corn has the starring role, my Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send me a photo and let me know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message me on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Chicken Roulade with Chorizo, Corn & Cheddar

Serves 4

Ingredients

Chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

salt & black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp paprika

olive oil or butter, for searing

Stuffing

½ cup diced Spanish chorizo

½ cup roasted or frozen corn kernels (thawed)

½ cup shredded sharp white cheddar

2 tbsp toasted pine nuts (optional)

1 small shallot, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1½ tsp Sazón Completa seasoning

¼ cup plain breadcrumbs

1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 egg, lightly beaten

Directions

Butterfly each chicken breast by slicing horizontally and opening like a book. Place between plastic wrap and gently pound to ¼-inch thickness using mallet or heavy skillet. Season both sides lightly with salt, pepper, and paprika. In skillet over medium heat, cook chorizo until browned and crisp, 3–4 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon. In same pan, sauté shallots until soft, about 1 minute. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds more. Add corn, stir, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. In bowl, combine chorizo, corn mixture, cheddar, pine nuts, Sazón Completa, breadcrumbs, parsley, and egg. Mix well. Let cool slightly. Lay out each chicken breast and spoon stuffing along one side. Roll tightly and secure with kitchen twine or toothpicks. Preheat oven to 375° F. In an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, sear roulades in olive oil or butter until golden on all sides (about 3 minutes per side). Transfer skillet to oven and bake for 10–12 minutes, or until internal temp reaches 165° F. Let rest for 5 minutes. Remove twine or toothpicks. Slice into thick rounds and serve.

Cilantro Lime Roasted Corn Avocado Sauce

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 bunch fresh cilantro (stems okay)

juice of 2 limes

1–2 cloves garlic

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup roasted corn (broiled corn on the cob, cut off)

¼ cup water (plus more as needed to thin)

salt & pepper to taste

optional: 1 jalapeño pepper (seeded for less heat)

Directions

Add all ingredients to Vitamix or high-powered blender. Start with ¼ cup water and blend on high until fully smooth and bright green. Slowly add more water, tablespoon at a time, until sauce is thin enough to spoon or swipe across plate, aiming for texture of light dressing or crema. Adjust salt, lime juice, or chili to taste. If your avocado is especially thick, you might need extra lime juice or more olive oil to keep it pourable.

Citrus-Herb Mixed Greens Salad with Corn Riblets

Ingredients

1 cup mixed baby greens (arugula, mizuna, baby kale, etc.)

2 radishes, thinly sliced into half-moons

1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced into rings

1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

zest of ½ lime

juice of ½ lime

1 teaspoon olive oil

pinch of flaky salt

1 ear of corn, quartered into "riblets," air-fried at 400°F for 12–15 min until blistered

Corn Riblets

1 ear of corn, quartered lengthwise into riblets

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

Carefully cut corn into quarters lengthwise to create riblets. In bowl, toss riblets with olive oil and all spices until evenly coated. Air fry riblets at 400° F for 12–15 minutes, shaking once, until lightly charred and crisped at edges. In mixing bowl, gently toss mixed greens, radish, Fresno slices, lime zest, and parsley. Just before serving, add warm corn riblets on top or nestled into the salad. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice, then sprinkle with flaky salt. Toss again just before plating to avoid wilting.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.