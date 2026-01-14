Dinner DeeAs recipe: Chopped Cheese Torta

From "Burp Burgers" to Gourmet Street Food 🥪🔥 We’ve all had those childhood meals that were… memorable for the wrong reasons. For James Shields, owner of Johnny Nevada’s food truck, it was his Dad’s "Burp Burgers"—ground beef cooked into oblivion with onions and jalapeños. Today on Dinner DeeAs, James is redeeming that memory by transforming it into a high-octane Chopped Cheese Torta.

By combining the soul-satisfying spirit of a New York City chopped cheese with the vibrant layers of a Mexican torta, James creates a weeknight masterpiece. We’re layering gooey American cheese, smoky chipotle mayo, and fresh homemade guacamole on toasted Telera bread. It’s messy, it’s bold, and it’s a far cry from the "Burp Burgers" of old!

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Connect with us:

Visit Johnny Nevada's: https://johnnynevadas.com/

E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com

Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs

Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com

Watch Dinner DeeAs:

Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando

Pinto Beans with Poblano Peppers

Ingredients

1 lb pinto beans (rinsed and drained)

1 poblano pepper (seeded and diced)

½ white or yellow onion (diced)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

6–7 cups chicken broth (or water)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt & ½ tsp black pepper (plus more to taste)

1–2 tbsp fresh lime juice

chihuahua cheese (Queso Chihuahua), cilantro, and jalapeño pepper (for garnish)

Directions

Heat oil in a pot. Sauté onion and poblano for 4–5 mins until softened. Add garlic for 30 seconds. Stir in beans and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 10–15 mins. Stir in salt, pepper, cumin, and lime juice. Plate and garnish with cheese, cilantro, and fresh jalapeños.

Classic Guacamole

Ingredients

3 ripe Haas avocados

1 lime, juiced (approx. 2 tbsp)

2–3 tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 small jalapeño pepper, finely minced (seeds in for heat!)

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

½ tsp cumin

¾ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Scoop avocados into a bowl. Add lime juice and mash with a fork or potato masher—James prefers it chunky, not a smooth puree! Fold in the onion, jalapeño, and cilantro. Season with cumin, salt, and pepper. Taste and adjust salt or lime as needed.

Chopped Cheese Filling

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef (80/20)

½ small white onion (finely diced)

1 tsp salt & ½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder (or granulated garlic)

½ tsp smoked paprika

4 slices American cheese (2 per torta) or shredded Chihuahua cheese

Directions

Sauté onions in a hot skillet for 2–3 minutes until caramelized. Add ground beef. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. Break the meat apart but leave some chunks for texture. Cook until browned and drain excess grease. Form meat into two portions in the pan. Lay 2 slices of cheese over each portion. Once melting, chop and fold the cheese directly into the beef to create that signature "gooey glue."

Assembly

Ingredients

2 Telera or Bolillo rolls

butter

shredded iceberg lettuce

sliced tomato

chipotle mayo

refried beans

hot sauce

Directions

Slice rolls lengthwise and toast with butter until golden. Spread chipotle mayo on the top and refried beans on the bottom. Layer: Tomato (on the beans for "grip"), meat mixture, lettuce, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos. Top with hot sauce, close, and give a light press.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.