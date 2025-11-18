Dinner DeeAs recipe: Cornbread, Sausage & Pear Stuffing
Our week of ideas for Thanksgiving dinner continues with a combo of cornbread and stuffing in the same dish, with glazed carrots and cranberry sauce with a splash of citrus. It's all thanks to Chef Susan Burdian, from Society Table, in St Pete's Don Cesar hotel.
Cornbread, Sausage & Pear Stuffing
Ingredients
- 2 lb cornbread, let go dry overnight, or two if possible
- 1 lb hot italian sausage, remove from casing
- ½ lb sweet italian sausage, remove from casing
- salt
- pepper
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided in half
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp white wine
- ½ cup medium diced carrot
- ½ cup medium diced celery
- ½ cup medium diced onion
- ¼ tsp crushed cayenne
- 2 green pears, diced into ½" cubes
- ¼ cup minced parsley
- ¼ cup minced sage
- ½ beaten egg
- 1 cup turkey stock (chicken stock is fine!)
Directions
- Rough chop cornbread into 1"-2" cubes, set aside in large mixing bowl.
- Preheat oven to 400° F and crumble sausage into heated skillet, season with salt and pepper, and cook all way through.
- Remove from pan and pour over cornbread.
- Melt half of butter in same pan. Add minced garlic and cook 30 seconds to bloom.
- Deglaze with white wine.
- Add carrot, celery & onion and cook 3 minutes until softened.
- Add pears and crushed cayenne, cook another 30 seconds.
- Pour cooked veggies and pear mixture over cornbread, add fresh herbs, beaten egg and stock.
- Gently mix everything together, transfer to buttered baking dish.
- Place small dots of remaining butter over top of mixture.
- Place baking dish in oven for approx. 15–20 minutes until cornbread edges are crusty and golden.
Cranberry à l’Orange
Ingredients
- 4 (12 oz) bags fresh cranberries
- 1 cup orange juice
- 4 tbsp water or juice of 1 full lemon
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- zest of 2 oranges
Directions
- Place half fresh cranberries, orange juice, water or lemon juice, and sugar in sauce pot on med-high heat.
- Cook approximately 12–15 minutes until cranberries are half-way broken down and mixture is soupy.
- Add remaining cranberries, cook another 7–8 minutes.
- Add zest and salt, stir to combine.
Glazed Carrots
Ingredients
- 2 lb baby heirloom carrots
- 2 tbsp blended oil
- 2 tbsp minced ginger
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- honey
- butter
- shaved radish, for garnish
- mint leaves, for garnish
- lime yogurt, for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- On sheet tray, mix carrots with oil, ginger, garlic, and salt & pepper.
- Roast in oven 12–15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool.
- When ready to serve, add honey and butter and put back in oven at 350° F for another 3–4 minutes until hot.
- Garnish with shaved radish and mint leaves.
- Serve with lime yogurt.
