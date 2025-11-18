Dinner DeeAs recipe: Cornbread, Sausage & Pear Stuffing

Our week of ideas for Thanksgiving dinner continues with a combo of cornbread and stuffing in the same dish, with glazed carrots and cranberry sauce with a splash of citrus. It's all thanks to Chef Susan Burdian, from Society Table, in St Pete's Don Cesar hotel.

Cornbread, Sausage & Pear Stuffing

Ingredients

2 lb cornbread, let go dry overnight, or two if possible

1 lb hot italian sausage, remove from casing

½ lb sweet italian sausage, remove from casing

salt

pepper

4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided in half

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp white wine

½ cup medium diced carrot

½ cup medium diced celery

½ cup medium diced onion

¼ tsp crushed cayenne

2 green pears, diced into ½" cubes

¼ cup minced parsley

¼ cup minced sage

½ beaten egg

1 cup turkey stock (chicken stock is fine!)

Directions

Rough chop cornbread into 1"-2" cubes, set aside in large mixing bowl. Preheat oven to 400° F and crumble sausage into heated skillet, season with salt and pepper, and cook all way through. Remove from pan and pour over cornbread. Melt half of butter in same pan. Add minced garlic and cook 30 seconds to bloom. Deglaze with white wine. Add carrot, celery & onion and cook 3 minutes until softened. Add pears and crushed cayenne, cook another 30 seconds. Pour cooked veggies and pear mixture over cornbread, add fresh herbs, beaten egg and stock. Gently mix everything together, transfer to buttered baking dish. Place small dots of remaining butter over top of mixture. Place baking dish in oven for approx. 15–20 minutes until cornbread edges are crusty and golden.

Cranberry à l’Orange

Ingredients

4 (12 oz) bags fresh cranberries

1 cup orange juice

4 tbsp water or juice of 1 full lemon

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

zest of 2 oranges

Directions

Place half fresh cranberries, orange juice, water or lemon juice, and sugar in sauce pot on med-high heat. Cook approximately 12–15 minutes until cranberries are half-way broken down and mixture is soupy. Add remaining cranberries, cook another 7–8 minutes. Add zest and salt, stir to combine.

Glazed Carrots

Ingredients

2 lb baby heirloom carrots

2 tbsp blended oil

2 tbsp minced ginger

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

honey

butter

shaved radish, for garnish

mint leaves, for garnish

lime yogurt, for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. On sheet tray, mix carrots with oil, ginger, garlic, and salt & pepper. Roast in oven 12–15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. When ready to serve, add honey and butter and put back in oven at 350° F for another 3–4 minutes until hot. Garnish with shaved radish and mint leaves. Serve with lime yogurt.

