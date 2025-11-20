Dinner DeeAs recipe: Glazed Cornish Hens

It's T-minus 7 days! The biggest dinner of the year is 1 week away and all this week we're sharing ideas for Thanksgiving. Today is the turn of friend of the show Pitmaster Chad Ward from Whiskey Bent BBQ in Lakeland, who's serving up grub but without his grill.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, take a picture and let us know how it turned out.

Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Apricot Brandy Glazed Cornish Hens

Ingredients

½ cup Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Dunk" Brine (or preferred seasoning)

32 oz water

4 Cornish game hens

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Whiskey Bent BBQ "The Bird" (or preferred seasoning)

2 tsp herbs de provence

1 cup apricot preserves

½ cup brandy

6 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

dash cayenne pepper

¼ cup butter

Directions

Mix "The Dunk" with water and whisk until all seasoning is in solution. Spatchcock game hens and place in brine for 2 hours. After 2 hours, remove from brine, rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Preheat oven to 425° F. Mix olive oil, "The Bird" and Herbs de Provence and apply directly on breasts under skin. Place Cornish hens breast side up on sheet pan. Place sheet pan in oven and roast for 30 minutes. Internal temperature of Cornish hens should be 165° F. Cook longer in 5 minute increments if hen is below 165° F. Combine apricot preserves, brandy, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and cayenne pepper in small saucepan. Heat and simmer 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter to create glaze.

Wild Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

2 cups chicken broth

2 bay leaves

8 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup wild rice, rinsed

1 ½ cups long grain white rice

3 tbsp butter

1 medium onion chopped fine (about 1 ¼ cups)

1 large carrot chopped fine (about 1 cup)

salt

¾ cup dried cranberries or dried cherries

¾ cup pecans

2 tbsp fresh parsley leaves, minced

black pepper (to taste, for seasoning)

kitchen twine (for bundling thyme)

Directions

Divide fresh thyme into 2 bundles, each tied together with kitchen twine. Bring chicken broth, bay leaves, and 1 bundle thyme to boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add wild rice, cover, reduce heat to low. Simmer until rice is plump and tender and has absorbed most liquid, 40 minutes. Keep covered to keep warm and set aside. Rinse white rice in mesh strainer until water runs clear to remove excess starch and drain completely. Heat butter in medium saucepan over medium-high heat, about 2 minutes. Add onion, carrot, and 1 tsp salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened but not browned, about 4 minutes. Add rinsed white rice and stir to coat grains with butter. Cook, stirring frequently, until grains begin to turn translucent, about 3 minutes. Add 2 ¼ cups boiling water and second thyme bundle to rice and return to boil. Reduce heat to low, sprinkle cranberries evenly over rice, and cover. Simmer until all liquid is absorbed, 18 minutes. Fluff rice with fork off heat. Toast pecans in small dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant and lightly browned, about 6 minutes, then roughly chop. Combine wild rice, white rice mixture, pecans, and parsley in large bowl. Toss with large spoon or rubber spatula and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.